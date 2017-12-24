Clear skies for Christmas but storms brewing

SUMMER WEATHER: Brisbane visitors Juliet and Harvey Taylor cool off in the surf at Bargara.

IT'S beginning to look a lot like an Aussie Christmas.

While there's high chance of showers in the south of the state, the Rum City can expect lots of presents, food, clear skies and a drink or two tomorrow.

The Bureau of Meteorology says Bundaberg can expect temperatures between 21 and 32 degrees.

Winds will light winds becoming north-easterly at 15-20km/h during the day, then becoming light during the afternoon.

Those conditions will make tomorrow the perfect day to head to the beach.

Queensland Surf Life Saving Wide Bay Capricorn manager Craig Holden said beaches such as Kellys Beach and Elliott Heads were going to provide the "absolute best swimming conditions”.

But Mr Holden urged swimmers to take care, as a few bluebottle jellyfish may start to arrive on local beaches over the coming days.

While there may be sunny days over the Christmas holidays, BoM is predicting an upper trough to move off the southern coast into the Coral Sea, though slope back into the Wide Bay and central districts on Wednesday.

It is expected to cause showers and storms over Wide Bay, as well as southern central districts into the northern Darling Downs.