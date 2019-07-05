Clear skies for Bundy Flavours food festival

FOOD BOWL: Kate Rehbein with some of the produce she grew in the lead-up to Bundy Flavours.

FOOD BOWL: Kate Rehbein with some of the produce she grew in the lead-up to Bundy Flavours. Mike Knott BUN030719REH10

THERE'S a chance of 5mm of rain tomorrow but organisers of the Bundy Flavours farmers markets aren't about to let it rain on their parade.

The Bureau of Meteorology said tomorrow's forecast was for grey skies, but thankfully the Bundaberg region is expected to remain relatively dry, with a 70 per cent chance of showers delivering 2mm-5mm, and a maximum temperature of 21C.

Councillor Judy Peters said the weather shouldn't discourage crowds to Bundy Flavours, which runs from 7am-2pm tomorrow at Alexandra Park.

"With the forecast improving we're remaining positive that Bundy Flavours will go ahead as planned,” Cr Peters said.

"There may be some intermittent showers so bring along your brollies and raincoats and enjoy the best the Bundaberg region has to offer in fresh produce and tasty creations.

"Cooking demonstration stages and seating are undercover and will be nice and cosy.”

Cr Peters said the food and drink-focused festival was a top opportunity to celebrate fresh produce and the people who work hard to grow it.

"We are incredibly lucky to live in such a diverse region, offering up the freshest, tastiest of food from our farms to the ocean and, of course, our amazing local breweries,” CrPeters said.

"The Bundaberg region is a giant food bowl and what better way to experience all of our delicious flavours then by coming along to this great event,” she said.

"Make sure you bring your market baskets and come along to stock up on all of the delicious products available.”

A range of local businesses and farmers will be at Bundy Flavours tomorrow, including Anthony and Kate Rehbein, from One Little Farm.

FOOD AND DRINK STALLS

4670BBQ, Alowishus Delicious, Artisan Barbecue, Binneys Tornado Potatoes, Cha Cha Chocolate, Coffee Express Bundaberg, Cruz n Brew, Deldora Delights, Delightful Dutch Pancakes, German Sausageman, Lonnie's Chai, Nana's Pantry, Nourish Cafe, Pipinghot Woodfired Pizza, Randy Brews Van, Tasty Street Food, The Bundy Burger Company, The Cupcake Girls, The Pocket Storehouse and The Roll n Banks Bar.

FARMERS MARKET

Alloway Farm Market, Ambrosia Plantation, Attard Family Farms, Baffle Beer Brewery, Banks Springhill Strawberrys, Beyond Worms, Blue Lagoon Avocados, Boyne River Pecans, Bronnie's Gourmet Foods, Bundaberg Brewed Drinks, Bundaberg Honey, Bundaberg Jerky, Bundaberg Organic Gardeners Inc, Bundaberg Sugar Ltd, Bundy Farm Produce, Bundy Honey, Bundy Limes, Bundy Online Fruit & Vegetable, Buxton Barley Fresh Beef Cor-lyn Enterprises, CQ Dairy Fresh, Dangleberry Farms, Hill of Promise Winery, HOTi - Healthy on the Inside, Kadilly Coffee, Macadamias Australia, Ohana Winery & Exotic Fruits, One Farm Fresh, One Little Farm, Red Shed Seafood, Robertson Flower Farm, Springhills Country Kitchen, Takilberan Creek Organics, The Seafood Smokery, Tinaberries, We Heart Citrus, Well Goodness Me and Flavours of Bundaberg and Windhum Farms.