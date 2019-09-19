Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MORNING WALK: Bruce Worthington enjoying the beautiful weather at Bargara Beach.
MORNING WALK: Bruce Worthington enjoying the beautiful weather at Bargara Beach.
Weather

Clear skies and warmer temps for region

Rhylea Millar
19th Sep 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SPRING showers are not expected to hit the Bundaberg region anytime soon.

The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) said Bundy’s weather forecast looks bright today and is expected to reach the maximum temperature of 27°.

The region can expect to see mostly sunny and partly cloudy skies over the next seven days.

Max temperatures are set to ease slightly, with a cooler change passing through.

Minimal rainfall is expected to occur over the next seven days, with a slight chance of an isolated shower over the coastal areas.

The forecast indicates Saturday will have the most precipitation with an accumulation of around 3mm.

As for the strong winds that are travelling through the Bundaberg area at present, BOM believes these north-westerly winds will ease by the end of the week.

Next week, the region may feel the cold again, dipping to low temps on the morning of September 27, reaching an expected 14°.

Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    TEDX SPEAKER: 'Our female healthcare crisis'

    premium_icon TEDX SPEAKER: 'Our female healthcare crisis'

    News FOUNDER of Manage Endo, Morgahna Godwin is many things.

    • 19th Sep 2019 5:00 AM
    State’s rapidly shrinking elite schools

    premium_icon State’s rapidly shrinking elite schools

    Education Nine of the 20 most expensive schools recorded a decline

    Employees being paid to go away

    premium_icon Employees being paid to go away

    Business “This can apply even where dishonesty or theft were involved"

    FLYING OUT TODAY: Bundaberg delegation off to sister cities

    premium_icon FLYING OUT TODAY: Bundaberg delegation off to sister cities

    News The Bundaberg Regional Council delegation is off to its two Asian sister cities.