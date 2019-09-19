Clear skies and warmer temps for region

SPRING showers are not expected to hit the Bundaberg region anytime soon.

The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) said Bundy’s weather forecast looks bright today and is expected to reach the maximum temperature of 27°.

The region can expect to see mostly sunny and partly cloudy skies over the next seven days.

Max temperatures are set to ease slightly, with a cooler change passing through.

Minimal rainfall is expected to occur over the next seven days, with a slight chance of an isolated shower over the coastal areas.

The forecast indicates Saturday will have the most precipitation with an accumulation of around 3mm.

As for the strong winds that are travelling through the Bundaberg area at present, BOM believes these north-westerly winds will ease by the end of the week.

Next week, the region may feel the cold again, dipping to low temps on the morning of September 27, reaching an expected 14°.