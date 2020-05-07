Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Prime Minister Scott Morrison will deliver a 'clear roadmap' and 'clear changes' to restrictions at Friday's national cabinet meeting.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison will deliver a 'clear roadmap' and 'clear changes' to restrictions at Friday's national cabinet meeting.
Politics

A 'clear roadmap' out of lockdown is due tomorrow

7th May 2020 7:17 PM

The Prime Minister will outline a "three-step framework" for easing restrictions at the national meeting tomorrow.

Despite the fact that decisions around restrictions in each state and territory will be left to respective leaders, Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton says the prime minister will try to shape their final decisions.

"If we're being honest, I think the federal government would like things to be back to normal a bit quicker and businesses to reopen," he told 2GB radio on Thursday.

Health Minister Greg Hunt said what he "expects" to come from the meeting is a "clear roadmap out, with clear stages".

Australia has now recorded nearly 6900 cases of COVID-19, with 3044 in New South Wales, 1454 in Victoria, 1045 in Queensland, 438 in South Australia, 551 in Western Australia, 224 in Tasmania, 107 in the Australian Capital Territory and 30 in the Northern Territory.

The death toll stands at 97.

coronaviruspromo
coronavirus economy editors picks health politics

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Brewed to be cleaner: plan to make 10,000L of hand sanitiser

        premium_icon Brewed to be cleaner: plan to make 10,000L of hand sanitiser

        News BUNDABERG businesses looking to get hold of hand sanitiser are about to have access to an untapped brew.

        Bennett calls for bipartisan support on recovery plan

        premium_icon Bennett calls for bipartisan support on recovery plan

        News Burnett MP Stephen Bennett says the community needs to be able to plan its economic...

        Ombudsman heaps praise on Bundaberg billionaire

        premium_icon Ombudsman heaps praise on Bundaberg billionaire

        News THE Small Business Ombudsman has commended Lex Greensill for cutting off...

        Family is the highlight of Norma’s 104 years

        premium_icon Family is the highlight of Norma’s 104 years

        News Norma Petersen turned 104-years-old today and still found a way to celebrate with...