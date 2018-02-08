Cleaner's unusual discovery in pub beer garden

LOST AND FOUND: The owner of the denture will score a free drink upon collection.

THE Club Hotel is looking for its beer garden "Cinderella".

Club Hotel business development manager said staff were "desperate" to reunite a set of false teeth found at the pub with their owner.

"These prized possessions were found this morning in the beer garden by the cleaner," Mr Pearce said.

"They were obviously close to someone's heart - or mouth."

The hotel posted a photo of the teeth on its Facebook page along with a poetic message seeking the owner.

"Do these teeth belong to a Keith? Or, is it Ruth who lost her tooth?" the post reads.

"We are looking for our beer garden Cinderella!"

And if the shoe - or in this case denture - fits, the Club will help the owner celebrate with a cold one on the house.

Asked if any other unusual items had been found at the hotel, Mr Pearce said: "Quite a few - but not fit for print."

"I wouldn't want to get in-depth with what's been found in the beer garden over the years."

To claim the teeth and the free drink, phone the Club on 4151 3262 or contact them via their Facebook page.

If a reunion does happen, it won't be the first time false teeth have found their way back to their owner in the region.

In March last year, 16-year-old Sam Richter found dentures at Coonarr Beach while cleaning up for Clean Up Australia Day.

The $1400 false teeth were reunited with their owner, Gladstone mechanic Michael Carr, after his sister read about Sam's find in the NewsMail.