Cleaner launches bullying lawsuit

A FORMER train cleaner has sued Queensland Rail for more than half a million dollars claiming he was ridiculed at work with the nickname "fluffy nuts”.

David Clarence Adams, 50, who now lives at Moore Park, has sued for $644,000 in the Supreme Court claiming he suffered a "serious mental disorder”, pain and suffering after QR failed to protect him from bullying by colleagues at the Mayne Yard in Bowen Hills in Brisbane.

In his claim Adams states he has not returned to work since January 2015, after QR failed to provide him with support or counselling or supervise his colleagues.

Adams, a "fleet presentation supervisor” earning $1100 a week after tax, claims that QR "took no steps to monitor the situation or attempt to stop the continued name calling” when Adams was called "Fluffy Nuts” and "Fluffy” by colleagues in 2011 and 2012.

Adams states he felt "disgusting, sick and angry” when he was called "Fluffy” during a staff meeting in 2012, as well as in graffiti tags around the railyard and in anonymous calls to his mobile.

"Fluffy, we're going to get you, you're gone,” one caller allegedly told him.

Adams also claims "food and liquids” were inserted into his locker at the Mayne yard, and his lunch was removed from the fridge and thrown away.

In his claim filed on August 1, Adams is seeking $644,000 in damages. When $132,000 is refunded to WorkCover, his net claim is for $512,236.