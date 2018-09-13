Former Blue reveals extent of Jose’s downfall

Jose Mourinho is looking tired says a former EPL star.

JOSE MOURINHO is "tired" of having to adapt to new players, one of his Chelsea legends believes.

And Claude Makelele also warned Manchester United fans they will have to wait "months" to see the best of Paul Pogba after his World Cup exertions.

Makelele was a vital part of Mourinho's first Chelsea side which won back to back titles after the "Special One" arrived from Porto in 2004.

But while Makelele feels Mourinho remains "one of the best managers" he feels the Portuguese might be running out of gas.

Makelele said: "I learned a lot with Jose.

"But at Chelsea he had players like me, John Terry, Frank Lampard. Now it is different. This generation is not the same.

Makelele gets ready to tackle Ruud Van Nistelrooy.

"It has made him tired. He has gone through generation after generation after generation of players.

"Each one is different and maybe he misses the earlier generation. But he still works hard."

One of the players struggling to adapt to Mourinho is Pogba, who appears to be eyeing the exit door just two years after his A$162m return to Old Trafford from Juventus.

Mourinho further alienated the midfielder when he suggested he needed to bring his France World Cup form to the United table.

But Makelele explained: "When I look at the Paul Pogba who plays for France and the one I see wearing a United short, it is clear the system is different.

Jose Mourinho hugs Claude Makelele during their time together at Chelsea.

"With France, the system is about position, counter-attack, fast players.

"But United have more possession and they are trying to get Pogba to create more and give more assists and score goals as well. It's too much for him."

Makelele added: "You have to ask him if he is happy to stay but with Mourinho you need to learn more about the way you need to be.

"Pogba is a great player but he cannot play alone. He needs team-mates around him to make success.

"If you want him to be better you need to give him time.

"After the World Cup it's so difficult to be physically, tactically and mentally right. When you come back from a competition like that you need four months."

While United have had a mixed start, Makelele's former club have won four out of four under Maurizio Sarri, although he is not sure they can go all the way.

Makelele said: "I miss Chelsea. I made a great story there a long time ago and I hope they come back to the top.

"Of course they can challenge and they have made a good start, which is important because you don't want the other sides to get away at the beginning.

"But the Premier League is very competitive, other teams have a lot of good players and it will not be easy."

This story originally appeared in The Sun.