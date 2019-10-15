Classic toys could now be worth nearly $4k

"If you've ever had one of these popular childhood toys it might be time to get in the attic and dig them out - you could make a substantial profit."

"If you've ever had one of these popular childhood toys it might be time to get in the attic and dig them out - you could make a substantial profit."

BARBIE, Hot Wheels and Polly Pocket are just some of the classic childhood toys that are now worth a small fortune.

You might want to head into your loft and dust off your old toy box as The Sun reveals how retro playthings can fetch you just under $A4000.

Nawwww. Picture: eBay

The most valuable old school toy based on its appreciation in value, according to new research by Liberty Games, are Hot Wheels cars from 1968.

Costing 90 cents back in the day, one car was being sold on eBay with a "Buy it now" price of $A809.07 - an increase of about 90,000 per cent.

The games room specialists also noted a Barbie from 1959, originally worth $A4.53, fetched $A1132.15 on the auction site - up by nearly 25,000 per cent.

The next toy with the highest value increase was a Cabbage Patch Kids doll from 1978. First priced at $A37.79, it sold for $A3930.02 - an increase of more than 10,000 per cent.

Check the loft! Picture: Amazon

While these are just some examples of what these toys could sell for, there's no guarantee you'll make the same amount if you sell a similar product.

And if you're pricing your own toys on eBay, you're better off using sold prices as an indicator of what you can get as "buy it now" listings don't necessarily always sell.

It's worth noting that rarer items, or ones that are limited edition, are often worth more.

"Many of the toys are still being sold today, with original Barbie dolls, Monopoly boards and Teenage Mutant Ninja dolls worth up to thousands of pounds to collectors," Liberty Games technical director Stuart Kerr said.

"If you've ever had one of these popular childhood toys it might be time to get in the attic and dig them out - you could make a substantial profit."

Here we reveal the top 10 toys that have gone up most in price:

HOT WHEELS (1968)

Original: 90 cents. Now: $A809.07.

They're the miniature cars, first made in the 1960s, that kids still go wild for today.

Liberty Games said one particular model from 1968 sold for $A809.07, and we found another car, a super elite Knight Rider, that went for $A782.32 on eBay.

Vroom vroom. Picture: Amazon

BARBIE (1959)

Original: $A4.53. Now: $A1132.15

Barbie is somewhat of a childhood icon for most young boys and girls across the world.

One doll sold for $A1132.15, according to the research, but the closest price to this we found was a 50th anniversary doll that fetched $A130.37 on eBay.

Attitude Barbie. Picture: Amazon

CABBAGE PATCH KIDS (1978)

Original: $A37.79. Now: $A3930.02

Where else do babies come from? Picture: eBay

Cabbage Patch Kids are a line of soft dolls that were originally known as "The Little People" until their name change in 1982.

While one was found going for $A3930.02, the most expensive doll we could find that was sold was a 1985 one that made $A93.12 on eBay.

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA ACTION FIGURES (1980)

Original: $A9.05. Now: $A651.94

How many pepperoni pizzas could you get for $A650? Picture: eBay

Action figures of the heroes in a half shell now sell for hundreds of dollars on auction sites.

Liberty Games found Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle figures selling for $A651.94, but we spotted a 1989 set of four turtles that sold for even more ($A1033.79) on eBay.

RAINBOW BRITE DOLL (1980)

Original: $A10.58. Now: $A717.47

Colourful Rainbow Brite dolls were first sold by Mattel in the US in the 1980s.

While one reportedly sold for $A717.47, the highest price we found that had sold was a 1983 plush that went for $A55.86 on eBay.

Surely there’s a few of these lying around? Picture: Amazon

TRANSFORMER ACTION FIGURES (1980)

Original: $A30.23. Now: $A1583.27

If one isn’t broken, it might be worth a bit. Picture: Amazon

If you have some old school action figures of the original robots in disguise lying around, they could be worth more than 5000 per cent of their original price.

Transformers were found to be selling for $A1583.27, and we found a Transformers Metrotitan G1 Takara figure from 1990 that recently sold for $A1546.02 on eBay.

CARE BEAR DOLLS (1980)

Original: $A3.02. Now: $A151.04

It’s still adorable. So, again, nawww. Picture: eBay

They're the sweet little cuddly bears that have rainbows and sun shines on their bellies.

While the new research said one bear went for $A148.03, we spotted one on eBay that sold for $A1024.47.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission