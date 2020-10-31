'CLASSIC SUPERCELL’: Storm warning for parts of Wide Bay

The Bureau of Meteorology has this afternoon issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Wide Bay and indicates a ‘classic super cell’ forming inland from 1770.

The Bureau of Meteorology has this afternoon issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Wide Bay and indicates a ‘classic super cell’ forming inland from 1770.

The Bureau of Meteorology has this afternoon issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Wide Bay.

Damaging, locally destructive winds, large, possibly giant hailstones and heavy rainfall is predicted.

Earlier warnings a "classic supercell" forming inland of 1770 have been downgraded.

The alert warns the severe storms may lead to flash flooding over the next several hours in the Wide Bay and Burnett, Southeast Coast and parts of the Capricornia.

The warning comes as parts of the south east are battered with large hail.

WHAT TO DO

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

• Move your car under cover or away from trees.

• Secure loose outdoor items.

• Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.

• Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

• Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

• Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

• For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued by 8.30pm.

Visit the Bureau's website at www.bom.gov.au or call 1300 659 210.