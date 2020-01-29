Classes paint the town red with wine

CREATIVES and connoisseurs will have the best of both worlds with a unique and upcoming event.

Award-winning artist Vanessa Allegra teaches participants how to oil paint, in a step-by-step and interactive class.

And what better way to tackle the challenge than being armed with a paint brush in one hand and a glass of wine in the other.

“Artists have been painting with wine for centuries and we should continue the tradition,” Ms Allegra said.

Vanessa Allegra is organising a paint & sip session this week.

The local artist said the fun class catered for all skill levels.

“It is a myth that to create, you must first be creative,” Ms Allegra said.

“You don’t have to have an artistic bone in your body, you just need to have the intent to want to give it a go.

“Paint and Sip is great because you’re dipping your toe in the water and it is a fun night drinking wine with friends and putting brush to canvas.”

Ms Allegra said while she had organised similar events previously, the event on Friday night was her first class at the HSG At the Gardens venue.

Attendees of the next event on February 28, will paint a sulphur crested cockatoo surrounded by gum leaves and flowers.

Classes are $45.

For more information or to book the next class, visit facebook.com/vanessaallegra.art/.