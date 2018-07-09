CLASS FAILURE: We name Bundaberg schools banning bad kids

TOO HARSH? Expert says don't kick naughty students out of school

CHILDREN assaulting and threatening other kids and teachers with baseball, knives, scissors and other weapons are among the events that led to more than 7300 suspensions and expulsions across Bundaberg state schools in the past five years.

A NewsRegional analysis of Education Department data shows students were more likely to receive short suspensions with 26 Bundaberg schools issuing 6823 of these.

There were 418 long suspensions and 68 exclusions over the five years.

The special investigation also shows there were 87 episodes of physical misconduct with a range of weapons at state schools in the North Coast education region in 2016-17.

Five of the region's larger schools had the most disciplinary absences.

Bundaberg State High School recorded 2103 suspensions and expulsions in 2013-2017.

Kepnock State High School had 1321, Bundaberg North State High School imposed 1266, Isis District State High School issued 544 and Gin Gin State High School had 368.

The NewsMail sought comment from local principals but they did not respond to the request.

Queensland Teachers' Union Bundaberg representative Scott Welch said suspensions and expulsions were a last resort.

"No school makes these decisions lightly but sometimes they have to do this for the best interest of the student themselves and the other students and staff," Mr Welch said.

Education Minister Grace Grace urged carers to be good role models and for students to consider their actions.

"There is no place for poor behaviour, bullying or violence in our schools," Ms Grace said.

Queensland Secondary Principals' Association president Mark Breckenridge said disciplinary absences helped maintain safety at schools.

"They are not the first point of action, they are a stage approach to maintaining discipline and sometimes a disciplinary action has to be applied," he said.

A Department of Education spokesperson said each school had a written plan that spelled out how schools managed unruly kids.

"The Responsible Behaviour Plan for Students ... outlines that there are certain types of behaviour serious enough to warrant a significant consequence such as exclusion," the spokesperson said.

"For example, a student who uses a weapon at school could expect to be proposed for exclusion."

Children and young people are facing tough punishments when they break significant rules at school. dima_sidelnikov

Push for more funding to help at-risk students

MORE Federal Government funding could be the key to stopping students from misbehaving and having to be removed from school.

The Queensland Teachers' Union urged Federal Education Minister Simon Birmingham and Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull to reverse the "$1.9 billion cut in public school funding" so principals could hire more guidance counsellors to help children and young people with behavioural issues.

The Federal Government provides 20 per cent of state school funding and 80 per cent of funding for private schools, QTU Bundaberg representative Scott Welch said.

"We need more funding to create classroom environments that ensure quality learning and the only way to do this is with extra funding from the Commonwealth level," he said.

Mr Birmingham said there was sufficient federal money flowing into state schools.

"This means there's no reason schools won't be able to continue to support teachers and new or existing initiatives, such as specialist teachers or targeted intervention programs," he said.

"Also, following a recent review into how to ensure our record and growing investment in schools is used as effectively as possible, we will work with the states and territories and school systems to ensure schools and teachers are armed with the most effective and evidence-based methods and reforms to help deliver better outcomes for Australian students." - NewsRegional

Children and young people can be suspended or expelled from school for a range of reasons. MarkPiovesan

BY THE NUMBERS

Number of disciplinary absences across Bundaberg region schools 2013-2017:

Bundaberg State High School: 2103

Kepnock State High School: 1321

Bundaberg North State High School: 1266

Isis District State High School: 544

Gin Gin State High School: 368

Walkervale State School: 351

Bundaberg West State School: 201

Thabeban State School: 143

Childers State School: 142

Bundaberg North State School: 113

Bundaberg Central State School: 112

Norville State School: 101

Bundaberg Special School: 91

Gin Gin State School: 86

Kalkie State School: 62

Bundaberg South State School: 58

Tiaro State School: 45

Oakwood State School: 34

Moore Park State School: 32

Woongarra State School: 31

Branyan Road State School: 29

Bundaberg East State School: 26

Kolan South State School: 20

Cordalba State School: 13

Gooburrum State School: 13

Bullyard State School: 4

Source: Department of Education