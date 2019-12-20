Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Opinion

CLARENCE CHATTERBOX: Christmas, what’s not to love?

Clarence Chatterbox
18th Dec 2019 10:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

I love an Aussie Christmas, in 40-degree heat, everyone seated at the table, loaded with 12 different types of meat.

I love an ice cold stubby, not before midday as a rule, someone will have too many, and end acting like a tool.

I love the backyard cricket, one-hand-one-bounce the rules here, makes it easier for dad, so he doesn't drop his beer.

I love in Australia we eat outside, to enjoy this time in December, not deterred by mozzies and flies, insect repellent you need to remember.

I love all the food, traditional, from a time way back, nan's recipes, nan's ways, ironic, lunch is always followed by a "nana" nap.

I love that Santa, can be traditional too, bras and undies for me, socks and jocks for you.

I love the time with family, mostly absent through the year, more grey hair and more wrinkles, just being present is reason to cheer.

I love to eat all the leftovers, after Christmas for days and days, but you do need to get creative, Google "leftover ham 101 ways".

I love to watch the Boxing Day test, Australia and New Zealand will show no fear, no trips to Bunnings beforehand boys, leave the sandpaper at home this year.

I love time with friends, a few cold ones on the back deck, talking of new year's resolutions, and why we haven't won the lottery yet.

But most of all I love, that my family and friends are safe and dear, to enjoy this time together, I hope Santa got my letter to say I've been nice this year.

A big thank you to all those people who have read this column this year. Whether you have stumbled across it once or read it every week I hope that I have been able to make you smile at some stage. Wishing you all a very Merry Christmas and a happy and safe New Years.

Clarence Chatterbox is taking a two-week break and will return on Friday January 10.

clarence chatterbox
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WATCH: Community chips in for Broughton boys

        premium_icon WATCH: Community chips in for Broughton boys

        News ALIGNING with the Christmas spirit of giving and QPS’s legacy of looking after the families of one of their own, Damon and Luke Broughton received an early...

        RTA says Bundy tenants should maintain gardens

        premium_icon RTA says Bundy tenants should maintain gardens

        News THE RTA has stated Bundaberg tenants should be maintaining their lawns and gardens...

        Jobs bonanza: $2b wind farm to be built near Gympie

        premium_icon Jobs bonanza: $2b wind farm to be built near Gympie

        News A wind farm worth up to $2b to be built near Gympie is set to create hundreds of...

        Concern raised over Bundy’s proposed super internet scheme

        premium_icon Concern raised over Bundy’s proposed super internet scheme

        News A REPORT investigating faster internet speeds in Bundaberg was examined by local...