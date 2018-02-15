Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Claims worker ripped off $11K

Fair Work Ombudsman spokeswoman Natalie James.
Fair Work Ombudsman spokeswoman Natalie James. Contributed

A BUNDABERG-based transport company is facing legal action after allegedly underpaying an employee more than $11,000 during a nine-month period.

The Fair Work Ombudsman has started legal action against Bundaberg Refrigerated Transport Pty Ltd, which transports refrigerated farm produce to various destinations across Australia, including Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide.

It is alleged the company underpaid a clerical employee in Bundaberg a total of $11,451 between October 2014 and July 2015.

Bundaberg Refrigerated Transport allegedly paid the employee a flat hourly rate of $23, despite her being entitled to ordinary hourly rates of up to $26.09 as a casual employee, up to $41.74 for overtime and weekend work, and up to $52.18 on public holidays under the company's enterprise agreement.

The company allegedly contravened workplace laws by underpaying annual leave entitlements, failing to provide the employee with the terms of her employment in writing, and failing to provide a Fair Work Information Statement when she started work.

The Fair Work Ombudsman investigated after the employee lodged a request for help.

Bundaberg Refrigerated Transport has now back-paid the employee in full.

It is alleged the underpayment happened despite the Fair Work Ombudsman previously informing the company about its obligation to pay minimum lawful entitlements when investigating underpayment allegations from other workers.

Fair Work Ombudsman spokeswoman Natalie James said the fact the company had been put on notice to comply was a significant factor in the decision to start legal action.

"We allege that this business has demonstrated an attitude of disregard for its employment obligations, despite having been formerly placed on notice by my agency that it was not paying workers correctly," Ms James said.

Bundaberg Refrigerated Transport faces maximum penalties of $54,000 per contravention.

The matter has been referred to the Federal Circuit Court in Brisbane on August 3.

Topics:  bundaberg bundaberg refrigerated transport fair work ombudsman federal circuit court natalie james

Bundaberg News Mail
New MP calls for end to combative politics

New MP calls for end to combative politics

"Just because that's the way it has always been done doesn't mean it is the way is has to be done.”

Out of work but not sick enough for Centrelink

SICK: Rhianna Johnson needs a double lung transplant but has been denied help by Centrelink.

Rhianna needs a double lung transplant

We are loving Bundy life and happy to share it

BIG SPIRIT: Festival-goers enjoying the day at the Spirit of Bundaberg Festival at the Bundaberg Rum Distillery.

Bundy shares paradise

Monto, Wide Bay in firing line for severe winds and storm

A map showing the storm area.

Wide Bay region the focus of storm warning

Local Partners