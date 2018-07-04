CLAIMS: Region's tallest building the beginning of the end

ADVOCATES for maintaining a village atmosphere in Bargara have spoken out about the proposal for what would become the greater Bundaberg region's tallest building - already being branded a "lighthouse” by opponents.

The nine-storey mixed-use project is slated for the large corner parcel of land along the Esplanade, Burkitt and See Sts.

Esplanade Jewel Pty Ltd is the company behind the development proposal that will comprise 62 above-ground units, four ground-level commercial tenancies, 10 three-storey terrace-style townhouses (Burkitt and See Sts) and space for a rooftop dining outlet.

But opponents have slammed the lack of public consultation around the project which has been marked as code assessable - meaning the development doesn't need public or state approval and that the decision making process will rest in the hands of councillors.

The application is scheduled for discussion at the council's ordinary meeting on July 24.

Former planner George Martin, who opposes the height of the proposed development, said according to the planning scheme, the project was code assessable but said it had "major, major implications” and said he believed the developer's responses to outlined performance objectives - which had to be submitted by June 20 - were opposed to acceptable objectives in the current planning scheme.

Mr Martin believes a project with potential to significantly change the town and impact future developments in the entire region, should be open to public scrutiny.

"Nine storeys is significant,” he said.

"The character of Bargara is such because it's a village, like Noosa and Byron Bay it's got low-rise development.

"I think if it increases to the level of having nine storeys that's going to be a significant issue in terms of the number of people, the amount of traffic - to say nothing of the pressure on the infrastructure that'll be required to keep that development operating or to enable it to operate.”

Mr Martin said few people understood the potential ramifications.

"There are many people who have grave concerns about the effect of the light spilling out of a nine-storey building in terms of the impact on Mon Repos's nesting turtles,” he said.

A Bargara businessman, who asked not to be named because of the divisiveness surrounding the issue, echoed Mr Martin's concerns.

"Every building has an impact on the turtles, but you imagine a nine-storey lighthouse with a rooftop restaurant on top,” he said.

"The poor old turtles will get lost.” The businessman said he was at a loss to understand why, under the council's Open for Development initiative, the developers would be eligible for a million-dollar concession, while millions of public dollars were being poured into turtle conservation.

"In a flat coastal landscape it will stick out like Mt Everest,” he said.

The businessman said he feared that the coastal town's infrastructure wasn't ready for such an influx in population.

"There are just so many unanswered questions,” he said.

Mr Martin said developers had pledged to manage the light emanating from the building, but said it was "questionable” as to how they would manage.

In April, Bundaberg Regional Council development assessment manager Richard Jenner told the NewsMail the council had specific measures in place in case of disruption to the turtles.

"The lighting from the building itself could potentially impact on the ocean, disorientating nesting sea turtles ... instead of heading to the moonlight they head to the shore and their chances of survival are diminished,” he said.

Mr Jenner said the council's planners would tackle the possible environmental issues by imposing certain conditions if the "significant” development was approved.

He said some solutions could include tailored lighting types and placement and using screens and tinted windows.

Mr Martin said it wasn't enough.

"Normally what happens in these circumstances is what's called operational works and there's an undertaking they'll provide a plan at that stage but by that point, once the development's built, it's not going to be stopped, it's not going to say 'you've got to take those top storeys down',” he said.

"This is the crucial point.

"Our major concern is that very few people in the community really know much about this at all because of the code assessable nature of the application and the assessment, most people are unaware of it.

"They're somewhat taken aback when they find out that's what's been proposed.”

The debate coincides with a State Government call to increase protections for turtles in some coastal areas.

In January, Bundaberg Regional Council advised that it had asked for additional time to develop a new Temporary Local Planning Instrument (TLPI) under the instruction of the State Government.

The TLPI would enable greater levels of protection for the Mon Repos Turtle Conservation Area and relates to 12 parcels of land in Burnett Heads.

Mr Martin said he feared Bargara would lose its appeal to tourists if high-rises became the norm.

"People come to Bargara for family holidays, particularly to go and see see turtles nesting or hatching,” he said.

"It's not going to be the village that we know it as today, it's going to have a fairly significant impact.”

Bundaberg Regional Council said it was unable to comment.

"Council does not comment on the merits of development proposals before making a decision,” a spokesman said.

The project can be called in by the State Government if a submission is lodged by a concerned party.

Former councillor against high-rise plans

Former Bundaberg City Council councillor Mary Walsh weighed in on the debate, saying the decision to allow the proposal for a nine-storey building should have had consultation from the community.

She labelled the town plan a "warm and fuzzy document” that failed to provide specific criteria for protecting the region's turtles and instead deals with them via the nuisance code.

"The council needs to stop sacrificing our environment for commercial flexibility,” she said.

"To me, they're sacrificing our environmental value and future legacy for younger generations for commercial flexibility.”

She said as turtles nested right across the coast, provisions applied to areas such as Mon Repos should also apply to the remainder of the region's coastline.

"The map that is part of the town plan says there are turtles in that area (of proposed development),” she said.

"The whole coastline is mapped for turtles.”

Mrs Walsh said the plans amounted to a material change of use that would threaten the environment.

"From my previous experience in local government I don't believe this community should have been locked out,” she said.