Claims one young girl molested 'hundreds of times by cousin'

A JURY has heard an alleged victim claim she was molested "hundreds of times" by her older cousin during the 1980s and 1990s.

The older cousin is standing trial in the Rockhampton District Court for nine charges of indecent treatment of a child and one of sexually assaulting a child.

Evidence from one of four female cousins involved in the case was heard before defence barrister Ross Lo Monaco gave his closing address yesterday.

Mr Lo Monaco said the dispute of the defendant was: "Did it happen? If it did happen, did he do it?"

He said the victim, who claimed she was molested hundreds of times, could not recall exact details alleged offences by his client, other than those the now 45-year-old man had pleaded not guilty to.

The trial started on Thursday with allegations involving girls aged four to 11-years-old in the Rockhampton region between 1987 and 1992.

The defendant was aged 14-19 at the time of the alleged offences.

The trial continues today.