Claims of Barnes gagging and exclusion denied by council

SPAT: Councillors Greg Barnes and Helen Blackburn have gone head-to-head on Facebook. Max Fleet BUN171114DOG2

BUNDABERG Councillor Greg Barnes says his failed motion is "not the end of the story”, claiming councillors are being gagged from talking to the media and he was being left out of important Bargara issues.

Cr Barnes made the claims on the Bargara Facebookers Facebook page after debate on his failed motion in this week's council meeting went back and forth for two days.

Cr Barnes' motion about divisional councillors taking part in "important” pre-lodgement meetings with developers failed to get a seconder and was shut down by Mayor Jack Dempsey.

Cr Barnes then ripped up his paperwork and sat down.

Minutes later, Cr Barnes asked to be excused because he was feeling ill and then left the meeting.

On Thursday night Cr Barnes responded to Facebook comments with a post linking readers to the Guidelines for the Conduct of Informal Briefing Sessions by Local Governments.

The guidelines recommend not using informal meetings to gain consensus because of the risk of normal meetings just becoming a place to "rubber stamp” projects without debate, which it says erodes public confidence.

Cr Barnes was then asked if he was saying council was using the informal meeting process to form a consensus.

Cr Barnes replied: "I'm concerned about a number of issues including gagging directives relating to responses to media inquiries and any transparency related thereto.

"I also have concerns relating to the recent treatment of a Notice of Motion which was left off the agenda of a recent public Briefing Meeting but then raised without public notice during a confidential segment of the same meeting.”

Cr Helen Blackburn says councillors are not gagged. Mike Knott BUN180116HELEN19

In reaction to the post, CrHelen Blackburn posted this comment.

"There is no gagging order on councillors. Notice of motion went up. No seconder, sour grapes, end of story.”

Cr Barnes then posted: "I don't intend to enter into a tit-for-tat with a colleague on social media however these are the facts.

"Having found out that I was excluded from a prior pre-lodgement meeting I expressed my deepest concerns to the portfolio spokesperson and also to the Mayor on June 27, 2017.

"I was advised by the mayor that he himself had only met the developer once when he was called into a meeting to be introduced.

"Despite this, I continued to be excluded from or even advised about the existence of any further meeting(s).

"Perhaps Cr Blackburn can brief you on the conversation held during a formal Briefing Meeting which was taken behind closed doors, even though it wasn't listed on the meeting agenda.

"She may also wish to comment on her input into that meeting.

"Having exhausted my attempts to resolve the issue amicably 'in-house', I was left with no option other than to submit my Notice of Motion in the approved manner and as entitled to under the Act.

"I'm disappointed that any elected representative should be unprofessional enough to publicly claim that this is a matter of 'sour grapes' or suggest that it is 'end of story' because it's certainly not.”

When the NewsMail rang Cr Barnes yesterday morning we were told all questions would have to go through the council's media team.

When asked why, he replied: "I can't comment.”

When questions about Cr Barnes' concerns were sent to the media team this is the response they provided.

"Councillors are encouraged to refer media enquiries to the communications unit for fact checking and consistency,” the spokesman said.

"They are not prohibited from talking to media about portfolio issues and matters of interest to their divisions.

"The notice of motion by Cr Barnes was discussed at a briefing session.

"At the council meeting on January 30 the motion failed to gain a seconder and lapsed.

"The current council policy enables prospective developers to choose if they would like portfolio and divisional councillors present at pre-lodgement meetings.

"These optional meetings with officers occur before any formal consideration by council at which time all councillors may scrutinise, question, debate and vote on a proposed development.”