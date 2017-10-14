Claims Labor is leaving grieving families waiting for change

THE LNP has accused Labor of letting grieving families down because it has continually ignored calls to strengthen laws against careless drivers for more than two years.

Shadow Attorney-General Ian Walker sent a letter to his counterpart in the government, Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath, in June 2015 calling for her to change the laws so that there was another offence in the criminal code to cover death caused by negligent driving.

This followed a recommendation from the Coronial investigation into the death of Mackay woman Audrey Dow in 2013 when her vehicle was struck by a disqualified driver.

Mr Walker said when Ms D'Ath responded eight months later, she said she was considering the Coroner's recommendation.

"It's shameful that more than two years after a Queensland coroner recommended changes to the state's dangerous driving laws and Palaszczuk Labor Government has done nothing," Mr Walker said.

Sarah and Daniel Walker were killed by an inattentive driver. Contributed

The NewsMail was unable to contact Ms D'Ath for comment as Mr Walker's response came late yesterday.

Burnett MP Stephen Bennett recently helped launch a petition on behalf of the Walker family when Daniel and Sarah Walker died in a fatal crash on Easter Monday.

The driver responsible for their deaths was fined $3000 and banned from driving just three months after being convicted in Maryborough Magistrates Court.

Bundaberg's Trisha Mabley, whose son survived the fatal crash, sought Mr Bennett's help on behalf of the Walker family to ensure justice was served by seeking the implementation of harsher penalties for negligent driving causing death or grievous bodily harm.

"Now we have a local family grieving for the loss of Sarah and Daniel and they too have had to watch the person whose actions killed their precious kids, walk from court with just a fine and no jail time," Mr Bennett said.

"It's appalling and these two kids and Audrey Dow's family in Mackay deserve so much better.

"They deserve justice."

Mr Bennett urged people to sign the petition.

The e-petition has attracted 1472 signatures and can be found at www.parliament.qld.gov.au.

