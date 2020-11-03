Claims de Belin told mate ‘come have a go’, trial told

Jack de Belin allegedly grabbed a 19-year-old woman around the neck after she told him she wanted to go home and repeatedly had sex with her, court hears.

Jack de Belin allegedly grabbed a 19-year-old woman around the neck after she told him she wanted to go home and repeatedly had sex with her, court hears.

NRL player Jack de Belin allegedly grabbed a woman around the neck after she told him she wanted to "go home" and repeatedly sexually assaulted her, a court has heard.

Detailed allegations of sexual assault by de Belin, 29, and his co-accused Callan Sinclair, 22, were read out this morning on day-two of their trial in Wollongong District Court, including that the woman felt "numb" and at one stage had tears streaming down her face.

The men have each pleaded not guilty to five charges of aggravated sexual assault and their barristers today said neither denied the sex took place but evidence would show it was consensual.

In his opening to the jury, Crown prosecutor Dave Scully alleged de Belin walked naked into an ensuite bathroom where the alleged victim was going to the toilet and said "good, you didn't lock the door", to which she responded "what the f***".

Jack de Belin outside court today. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Simon Bullard

De Belin allegedly showered then walked back into the bedroom where Sinclair and the woman were fully clothed, and began taking off the woman's top.

"The complainant tried to cover her breast and told Mr de Belin to stop, he did not," Mr Scully said.

De Belin allegedly pushed the woman onto the bed and both he and Sinclair said "show us your tits".

"She said she wanted to go home," Mr Scully said.

De Belin allegedly said "I want to see your nice rack" as she turned over and tried to hide her breasts.

Callen Sinclair attends court in Wollongong. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Simon Bullard

As de Belin allegedly removed the woman's shorts and underwear Mr Scully said she tried to stop him by the way she positioned her body.

Mr Scully said "Mr de Belin pulled her legs apart and lifted her hips" before beginning vaginal sex.

As Sinclair is alleged to have started undressing, Mr Scully said the woman had become numb and "felt like she could not resist any further".

"Come have a go," de Belin allegedly said, before Sinclair began having sex with the woman. De Belin allegedly said "nice Cal" before inserting his penis in the woman's mouth while Sinclair was still having intercourse with her.

The men allegedly swapped positions.

Mr Sinclair is alleged to have unsuccessfully attempted to have anal sex with the woman before going into the ensuite to have a shower.

De Belin allegedly said he would "finish off" before lifting the woman onto a desk in the room and continuing to have sex with her.

Jack de Belin stands accused of sexually assaulting a woman on a night out in Wollongong in 2018. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Simon Bullard

The court heard he did briefly allegedly have anal sex with the woman.

"Stop, it hurts," she allegedly said, to which he replied "sorry I didn't mean for it to hurt".

Mr Scully said the woman "had tears pouring down her cheeks" as the sex began to take place on an ottoman.

After the sex had finished de Belin allegedly said to the woman "you can keep your mouth shut can't you?" to which she responded "yes".

The woman then allegedly called an Uber to take them to a nightclub during which time she intended to get away from the men.

"While in the Uber Mr de Belin gave the complainant $50 and said 'here is $50 for the Uber and to keep your mouth shut'," Mr Scully told the jury.

The two men had met up with the alleged victim hours earlier at the Mr Crown establishment during Wollongong's annual Santa pub crawl on December 8, 2018.

She knew Sinclair but the court heard she had never met de Belin.

Instead of going to another nightclub after Mr Crown, Mr Scully said de Belin directed a tuk tuk driver to go to his cousin's flat in Gipps St, Wollongong. He said the woman agreed to go inside the apartment because she needed to go to the bathroom.

Callen Sinclair is accused of sexually assaulting a woman on a night out in Wollongong in 2018. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Simon Bullard

De Belin's barrister David Campbell SC and Craig Smith SC, for Sinclair, also gave brief opening statements to the jury today saying neither of their client's deny the sex took place but they insist it was consensual.

"Please keep your eyes and ears open and remember you can only get the pieces of the puzzle as they unfold," Mr Campbell said.

"If you are not satisfied beyond reasonable doubt the Crown has proven his case there is only one verdict you can return."

Mr Smith told the jury they would hear evidence supporting his client's position the sex was consensual.

"Callan, along with Mr de Belin, was involved in certain sexual activity with (the woman) all of which was consensual. There is evidence both before and after that activity that is consistent with the activity being consensual," Mr Smith said.

"He's 23. Comes from a good family … never been in trouble before, a person of good character."

The trial continues.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

Originally published as Claims de Belin told mate 'come have a go': sex assault trial