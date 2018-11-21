Claims child rape allegations are 'transferred' memories

A defence barrister has claimed the allegations of child abuse against his client are memories "transferred” by the alleged victim.

A JURY has heard claims an alleged rape victim "transferred" memories of molestation at the hands of one man onto another who is now facing trial for sexually abusing him as a child.

Dennis Norman Douglas pleaded not guilty in Maroochydore District Court to five counts of indecent treatment of a child and one count of rape allegedly committed over two weekends in 2000.

The alleged victim was 12 years old at the time and made a complaint to police in 2016.

During Crown prosecutor Greg Cummings' opening address to the jury, he said Mr Douglas was in a relationship with the complaint's sister at the time of the alleged offences.

Mr Cummings said on the first weekend, Mr Douglas was accused of touching the boys genitals after he had a bath at a Maleny home following a fall from a motorbike.

Mr Douglas allegedly stayed in the bathroom while he was having a bath, then dried him with a towel because he "wasn't drying himself properly".

He was further accused of forcing the boy to give him oral sex later that day.

On the second weekend, Mr Douglas was accused of making the alleged victim watch child pornography before anally raping him.

It's alleged the next day, Mr Douglas took the child to his mother's house in Mapleton, touched his genitals and forced oral sex on him again.

Defence barrister Tony Kimmins told the jury while they were "probably thinking" they'd want to "get their hands on" Mr Douglas after hearing the allegations, his client was innocent.

Mr Kimmins said the alleged victim had been sexually molested by his neighbour "on hundreds and hundreds of occasions" between the ages of 4 and 12, with some of the allegations against Mr Douglas a "mirror image" of those levelled against his past abuser.

He said the phrasing of some of the allegations were "so specific", he'd "basically transferred" the previous allegations onto Mr Douglas.

"You have to consider whether (the complainant) is remembering incidents related to Mr Douglas or the other man."

Mr Kimmins added the alleged victim had struggled with drug addiction, an "angry and rebellious" attitude in school and had a criminal history.

He told the jury that because the complainant took 16 years to come forward with the allegations, evidence against Mr Douglas was unable to "adequately tested".

The court was closed while the alleged victim gave his evidence.

Mr Douglas' trial will continue today.