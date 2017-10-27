Claims Cashless Card protesters bullying businesses

A group of protesters against the Cashless Debit Card has denied claims members have been bullying and harassing businesses and individuals.

A GROUP of protesters against the Cashless Debit Card has denied claims members have been bullying and harassing businesses and individuals.

Federal member for Hinkler Keith Pitt said elderly people had approached his office after feeling threatened and bullied into signing a petition which they didn't understand.

"Enough is enough. This has gone too far. I absolutely respect that people can have whatever opinion they want about the Cashless Debit Card, but the same respect is not being shown by a very small group campaigning against the card," Mr Pitt said.

"I've received personal threats and now businesses are being bullied by people opposed to the card," he said.

An outspoken opponent of the Cashless Debit Card, Kathryn Wilkes, denied the claims, saying they were the ones being bullied.

"Business owners in Bundaberg and Hervey Bay have come up to our people and bullied us," she said.

"It was disgusting, I was abused.

"We didn't bully anybody."

Ms Wilkes will speak alongside two other protesters from Hervey Bay at parliament next week as part of the Senate Inquiry for the social security amendments Cashless Card bill 2017.

Mr Pitt said the group had continued to spread misinformation about the card and scaremonger, even after it was announced last month that Hinkler would be the next site to roll out a trial of the program.

"They still claim that it will apply to all welfare recipients, despite it applying in Hinkler to people 35 years and under on Newstart, Youth Allowance (Job seeker), Parenting Payment (Single) or Parenting Payment (Partnered)," he said.

"We are a democratic nation and I always encourage people to have their say, but this type of bombastic, unethical behaviour is unacceptable."

Mr Pitt is also concerned about the group filming and posting videos to social media without the consent of people and businesses which have inadvertently been filmed.

"People have a right to privacy and this group continually ignore that, capturing images of people going about their daily business," he said.

The group denies all claims.

FAST FACTS

. People aged 35 years and under who receive Newstart, Youth Allowance (Job seeker), Parenting Payment (Single) or Parenting Payment (Partnered) in the Hinkler electorate will receive the card.

. About 6700 people in total will receive the card.

. The Cashless Debit Card looks and operates like any other card, except it cannot be used to buy alcohol or gambling products, or to withdraw cash therefore restricting access to purchase illegal drugs.

. 20 per cent of a person's welfare payment is placed in their usual bank account.

. 80 per cent is placed on to the Cashless Debit Card.

. People can still use Centrepay and the Rent Deduction Scheme available from Centrelink.

. It can be used:

- in stores that have EFTPOS

- to shop at approved online stores

- to pay bills and make recurring payments (such as mortgages)

- for online banking - with an app for both Android and Apple devices.