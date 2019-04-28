Menu
Stop Adani protesters in Mackay on Saturday 27 April 2019.
News

Claims cars stoned, threats made as convoy reaches Clermont

Melanie Plane
by
28th Apr 2019 9:16 AM
CARS were allegedly stoned and young families threatened as tensions between anti and pro coal supporters reached boiling point at Clermont yesterday.

Video has emerged on social media of Clermont residents and pro-coal mining advocates lining the streets and making themselves heard at the Bob Brown Foundation's Stop Adani Convoy arrived in the coal mining town.

The Bob Brown Foundation made claims that overnight, one hotel was open until after midnight, cars were stoned, older women travelling alone, along with young families in cars, were abused and threatened and flags were ripped off vehicles.

But Queensland Police say no official complaints have been made regarding the convoy or counter protests at Clermont. Multiple police officers from the Public Safety Response Team were deployed to the area yesterday to assist with the ongoing tensions.

Mr Brown said that a number of Clermont business owners had expressed regret at the hostility the convoy received yesterday.

The 250-strong convoy set up camp at Clermont Showgrounds overnight and are expected to be joined by a further 100 people today to see the Wangan and Jagalingou community's Karmoo Dreaming Celebration with Aboriginal singers, musicians, and dancers.

Mr Brown said that rather than 'Adani country' or 'coal country' the convoy recognised it as Wangan and Jagalingou country. 　

"This is about every Australian child's future security in a rapidly heating planet. You can back your children or you can back Gautam Adani's mine but you can't have both," he said.

