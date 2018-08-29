Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ipswich City Council Administrator Greg Chemello.
Ipswich City Council Administrator Greg Chemello. Cordell Richardson
Council News

Civic roles a focus of city chief

Hayden Johnson
by
29th Aug 2018 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BALANCING civic duties with the task of improving Ipswich City Council governance will be a focus of administrator Greg Chemello.

After meeting many of the organisation's 1300 staff, Mr Chemello intends to get down to business.

During his 19-month contract, Mr Chemello will be tasked with reviewing the council's policies, procedures and improving culture.

Residents have also questioned whether they will have council representation at civic events and engagements.

According to Ipswich City Council, the role of the administrator and his attendance at community events is yet to be determined.

"As soon as this is finalised, we will include information on our website," the council said.

The community is also being encouraged to speak to staff in the council's 10 divisional offices, which have been re-branded as community spaces.

greg chemello ipswich city council
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    INTERACTIVE: Bundaberg schools' NAPLAN report card released

    premium_icon INTERACTIVE: Bundaberg schools' NAPLAN report card released

    News BUNDABERG students are lagging behind the rest of the state when it comes to reading and writing.

    Popular playground closes for repairs

    Popular playground closes for repairs

    Council News Lake Ellen Heritage Hub to reopen for school holidays

    Bundy students get a hand on trade skills

    premium_icon Bundy students get a hand on trade skills

    News Over 40 students took part in the program

    Local Partners