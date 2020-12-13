City slicker moves to Bundy to chase dreams in chosen field

Bachelor of Agriculture student Elizabeth Lazell is excited to experience all aspects of the industry while still at uni.

Bachelor of Agriculture student Elizabeth Lazell is excited to experience all aspects of the industry while still at uni.

WITH plenty of things to love about Bundy, one agriculture student has ditched the concrete jungle for a future in the fields.

After spending her summer holidays on her aunt and uncle’s Bundaberg farm, Elizabeth Lazell fell in love with the region so much that she decided to permanently relocate here from her Brisbane home.

Studying a Bachelor of agriculture at CQUniversity, the student hopes to immerse herself in her chosen field and the local industry.

“My holidays in Bundaberg really kindled my passion and inspired me to find out how to care for the land and yield quality crops and livestock from it,” Ms Lazell said.

“It was a big change going from a large city, but I knew CQUniversity in Bundaberg would provide me with the best education, resources and experience.”

Bachelor of Agriculture student Elizabeth Lazell is excited to experience all aspects of the industry while still at uni.

Full of drive, the new Bundy resident was offered a work experience opportunity with one of the region’s largest producers Austchilli, just one year into her degree at the time.

The incredible opportunity led to Ms Lazell receiving permanent employment, after she was presented with an ongoing role with the company.

“(The experience) gave me an extensive amount of practical knowledge and skills that a classroom just can’t teach you,” she said.

“While I have now moved into another role that focuses on product and the cattle industry, I am grateful to explore all aspects of the industry while at uni.

“I would highly recommend work experience to anyone coming into the industry, it was an incredible learning experience to coincide with my studies.”

During her time at Austchilli, the agriculture student said she received a hands-on learning experience, which will assist her to continue thriving throughout her career.

“I am an avid believer that the future of agriculture and the global environment sits with the implementation of sustainable farming practices,” Ms Lazell said.

“I have worked to test soil, leaves and fruit to monitor nutrient levels, conduct research and development trials on all of our products, create targeted fertiliser, chemical and biological applications to suit the crops, while minimising the negative effects on the environment.

“I spent a lot of my time researching and trialling new products and practices to increase fruit quality and decrease our environmental impacts (through) trials such as alternatives to plastic mulch, pollination aids for bees and flies and alternative chemicals to replace the harsher industry-standard ones.”

Ms Lazell said the industry needed more enthusiastic, forward-thinking people to ensure future generations have a healthy planet and food supply and encouraged females to consider pursuing a career in the industry too.

“I have worked with amazing women in the industry from all kinds of companies, so I do believe women are stepping into agricultural roles … half of my cohort who are studying their Bachelor of Ag in Bundy are women,” she said.

“I encourage women to come into the industry, as there are plenty of opportunities, and companies are very keen to employ enthusiastic, forward-thinking people, no matter their gender.”