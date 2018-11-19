City IGA officially changes name, new produce in stock

THE way we shop is changing, and Cornett's IGA CEO Graham Booysen knows it.

As of today, the much-loved Woongarra St IGA will officially open as EverFresh - just the second store of its kind in the country.

The facelift will bring a fresh new look to supermarkets throughout Australia, with almost half the store focused on fresh produce and its own specialised organic section.

"We just think that the customers need something new,” MrBooysen said.

"The customers are moving in to buying a lot more fresh, a lot more healthier product.

"They're shopping a lot more often, so instead of doing one shop a week they're doing two or three shops a week, and they're looking for fresh product all the time.”

In terms of layout, most grocers have roughly 30 per cent dedicated to fresh produce, with 70 per cent stocking non-perishables, but this is where EverFresh are different.

"This is 50-50,” Mr Booysen said.

"Bundaberg has a vast array of local, fresh produce, and our commitment is to this community.”

With 31 supermarkets under management, the chain will look to reinvent most stores.

"We have the one EverFresh in Buderim ... but this is our transition prototype,” he said.

"All the big competitive stores we're going to transfer in to EverFresh, and then we have a number of country stores that will remain as Cornett's supermarkets.

"Once this is off the ground, once we've opened it and done all our testing with layouts and and merchandise and stock and pricing and advertising, once we're happy with that, then we'll start transferring the others across.

"Probably by July next year the next store will roll (out), and those next locations in Port Douglas, Bribie Island, Bamford Lane.”

The CEO is urging locals to visit him and the store at the official opening on Wednesday to pick up a discounted $3 coffee and provide feedback on what they like, and also what they'd like done differently.

"We are more than happy to accommodate the customer,” he said.