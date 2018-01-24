City Deal should go to Bundy

GERALDTON Mayor Shane Van Styn has gone into bat for Bundaberg saying it should be eligible for lucrative City Deals.

Cr Van Styn spoke of the importance of regional centres such as Bundaberg after Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull signed the Geelong City Deal.

Geelong joined Launceston in Tasmania and Townsville to be nominated for a City Deal. In the deals State and Federal Governments commit to bring significant investment to the cities.

Cr Van Styn said it was disappointing smaller cities such as Bundaberg are ineligible because of a population threshold.

"Bundaberg is an important regional centre, offering alternatives for business and families to escape the crushing congestion and growing unaffordable lifestyles of big cities like Melbourne," Cr Van Styn said.

"All evidence points to the fact that Bundaberg is worthy of this investment, as it performs well above Melbourne on a range of indicators. The median price for a home in Bundaberg is about $225K verses more than $650K in Melbourne.

"Through my role on the Australian Government's Smart Cities Reference Group I will continue to advocate for the government to expand their focus to include smaller regional cities in their investment plans."