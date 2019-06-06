City crashes causing massive delays

A crash has closed several lanes and an off ramp on the Captain Cook Bridge in Brisbane’s CBD. Picture: John Grainger

A CRASH in Brisbane's inner-south is causing significant delays for commuters this morning.

Emergency services were called to the crash on the Pacific Motorway Bridge (Captain Cook Bridge) in South Brisbane around 7:15am.

According to Queensland Traffic, the right lanes of the Pacific Motorway northbound before the Margaret Street off ramp have been blocked.

Motorists are urged to expect big delays with traffic backed up all the way to Mount Gravatt.

A man in his 20s has suffered back, shoulder and lower leg injuries however his condition is unknown.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a crash on the Inner City Bypass after the RNA tunnel at Kelvin Grove has blocked the right lane.

Delays are building back to Bowen Hills.