Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A crash has closed several lanes and an off ramp on the Captain Cook Bridge in Brisbane’s CBD. Picture: John Grainger
A crash has closed several lanes and an off ramp on the Captain Cook Bridge in Brisbane’s CBD. Picture: John Grainger
News

City crashes causing massive delays

by Sarah Matthews
6th Jun 2019 8:38 AM

A CRASH in Brisbane's inner-south is causing significant delays for commuters this morning.

Emergency services were called to the crash on the Pacific Motorway Bridge (Captain Cook Bridge) in South Brisbane around 7:15am.

According to Queensland Traffic, the right lanes of the Pacific Motorway northbound before the Margaret Street off ramp have been blocked.

Motorists are urged to expect big delays with traffic backed up all the way to Mount Gravatt.

A man in his 20s has suffered back, shoulder and lower leg injuries however his condition is unknown.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a crash on the Inner City Bypass after the RNA tunnel at Kelvin Grove has blocked the right lane.

Delays are building back to Bowen Hills.

More Stories

Top Stories

    Dinosaur fights bikies, survives arson, moves to Bundy

    premium_icon Dinosaur fights bikies, survives arson, moves to Bundy

    Offbeat SHE'S stopped bikies fireboming a home, starred on Sunrise and A Current Affair and survived two arson attacks.

    BIG LIST: Find out who is in Bundy court today

    premium_icon BIG LIST: Find out who is in Bundy court today

    Crime Find out who will appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court.

    Pensioner feels ripped off by Ergon's service fee

    premium_icon Pensioner feels ripped off by Ergon's service fee

    News Bundaberg woman critical of electricity bill's hidden costs

    Data shows different scenario in doctor search

    premium_icon Data shows different scenario in doctor search

    Health More Bundaberg residents struggle to find a doctor.