City booked out for Spirit of Bundy rum festival

BIG HIT: The crowd at last year's Spirit of Bundaberg Festival. PAUL BEUTEL

ACCOMMODATION across the Rum City is almost booked out next Saturday, October 14, when the annual Spirit of Bundaberg Festival returns.

More than 7500 rum lovers were entertained at last year's event and 70% of those were from outside the region.

Bundaberg Rum's Duncan Littler is expecting more than 10,000 people to soak up the sunshine and relax at this year's "iconic” Bundaberg event.

He told the NewsMail the only effect the weather earlier this week had on the festival was it "made the grass a little greener” and everything was roaring ahead as planned.

"This one is the biggest we have had,” Mr Littler said.

"The momentum is gaining each and every year.

"It will leave the biggest footprint, as we have more shade, more bars, and more food.”

The Spirit of Bundaberg will also help the Bundaberg economy with money will be spent around the town outside the event.

"The people who come from right around Australia, from each and every state, will be eating out and spending money here in Bundaberg,” Mr Littler said.

The event isn't just for fans of Australia's number one rum, but is also for families and those who just want to relax with good company.

"It will be a full day of food and entertainment,” he said.

"This year we will have the five winners from Sea FM's Battle of Sound, as voted for by locals.”

The main act will be the Radio Club Band from Brisbane who promise to belt out tunes from across every decade.

Mr Littler said the day would be a great opportunity for people to take a tour through the Bundaberg Rum Visitor Centre with tours running every half hour.

"Places are filling fast and what better time to do it than on festival day,” he said.

"People can take this time to tick the tour off their bucket list.”

Gates will open at 10am and the festival will continue until 5pm.