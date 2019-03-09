Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The smoke promises to stick around.
The smoke promises to stick around.
Weather

Why smoke is set to linger in Melbourne

by Alanah Frost
9th Mar 2019 5:38 PM

Melbourne has been blanketed in a smoky haze this afternoon, as winds from bushfires burning in the state's east have hit the city.

A spokesperson from the Bureau of Meteorology said the easterly winds overnight and this morning pushed the smoke into the Melbourne area.

"It's trapped under what we call a temperature in inversion - trapping the smoke in a layer that is pretty concentrated, which is why we're seeing it this afternoon," he said.

"Overnight the winds are pretty quiet so the smoke will hang around."

But Melburnians can expect clearer skies on Sunday with the wind predicted to change.

"Tomorrow winds are expected to be from the west or south west, blowing in some cleaner air from western Victoria."

"And the smoke will then be pushed to the east."

A number of bushfires continue to burn in the state's east after they ignited last week.

alanah.frost@news.com.au

More Stories

Show More
bushfires melbourne smoke

Top Stories

    OPINION: Stop blaming the victim and media for other's crime

    premium_icon OPINION: Stop blaming the victim and media for other's crime

    Opinion IT'S time for everyone to stop blaming the victim and the media for other's crimes

    Vehicles collide on Churchill St, Childers

    premium_icon Vehicles collide on Churchill St, Childers

    Breaking The patient was complaining of neck pain

    Farmer's not blue about career path

    premium_icon Farmer's not blue about career path

    Rural See Sally Jolly's story about being an agronomist

    MP slams reform plan

    premium_icon MP slams reform plan

    Politics Mr Bennett has thrown claims Labor is rigging votes