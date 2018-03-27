Citrus farmers make the most of produce

RACHAEL and Matthew Benham are making the most of their citrus produce. The pair, who married in 2013, run Top Citrus in Gayndah, 149km west of Maryborough.

"Matthew is a fourth-generation citrus farmer. His family have been growing citrus since the 1920s,” Rachael said.

"We grow oranges, mandarins, lemons and grapefruit on our two farms, which are both around 50ha in size and each block has about 28,000 trees.

"We also have another orchard that's a partnership with Matthew's parents, Murray and Averial. It's about 40ha.”

All the fruit grown on the orchard is hand-picked and packed.

"We employ backpackers and a local labour hire company, and have around 20-30 pickers on each orchard,” Rachael said.

"In our packing shed we have a computerised grading system that grades the fruit and then we have people on the packing line. We can have about 20 people in the shed at capacity.”

As well as juggling the citrus farm and being a mum, Rachael also sells products made from the fruit they grow on their orchards.

"The jellies and marmalade is a bit of a side project that started in about 2014,” she said.

"Each year I send down about 600-700 kilos of produce to a guy in Coffs Harbour who makes our products, which makes around 3000 jars of marmalade and jelly.

"We've also started orange and lemon infused oils as well.”

The process from farm to jar takes approximately three weeks.

"We have a good truck company who said they were happy to take our produce down and bring the product back,” she said.

"By the time the produce gets down there, gets made and gets back, it's about three weeks.”

Rachael said she decided to start making and selling the product after experimenting with her grandma's recipes.

"I started making the jellies and marmalades based around some old recipes and I played around with them until I got something that worked for us,” she said.

"I made some for our wedding and it was a big hit and they're really great for gifts.

"We've sold the products at local markets and I have a few contacts for possibly expanding the product to Sydney and Melbourne.”