Citizen's arrest after man deliberately rams police vehicle

Emergency services at the scene on Holberton St on Tuesday.

A MAN deliberately rammed a marked police vehicle in a head-on collision in suburban Toowoomba, it will be alleged.

Police claim the 33-year-old Drayton man was driving south on Holberton St when it crossed onto the wrong side of the road and into the path of the police car about 3.40pm.

A male passenger in the Holden Commodore station wagon suffered some injuries as a result of the collision, while the driver ran from the car.

It will be alleged the Drayton man attempted to steal a car from a passing motorist who had locked the doors.

After the failed bid, the man ran into a nearby park where members of the public made a citizen's arrest until officers swarmed the area.

The man was arrested and taken to the Toowoomba watch house.

Two police officers in the Hyundai iLoad van were taken to hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The passenger in the Commodore was taken to Toowoomba Hospital for treatment of more serious injuries.

Both vehicles were extensively damaged in the collision.

The Drayton man is due to appear in custody in the Toowoomba Magistrates Court this morning on a number of charges including two counts of acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm, three counts of breach of bail, and one count each of attempted enter premises and unlicensed driving.