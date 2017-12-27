Cities and The Waves join forces

FRESH START: Sarah Usher on the attack for Cities, which is now a sub club of The Waves.

HOCKEY: It could be a partnership that sends shock waves through Bundaberg Hockey.

Cities, one of the most successful club in the competition, has joined The Waves Sports Club to become one of its sub clubs.

The announcement was made on Friday afternoon with Cities becoming The Waves' 15th sports club and 16th sub club.

Cities started in 1935 following the withdrawal of two clubs at the end of 1934.

In 1947, the women's club was formed.

The club has produced players who have represented Queensland and Australia.

Next year the club will celebrate its 83rd anniversary.

In recent years, it has been the in-form side of the Bundaberg Hockey Association division 1 competition.

The men's side has won two of the past three titles, losing this year's decider to the All Blacks.

In the women's competition, the Cities team has made the grand final in three of the past four seasons, winning the competition in 2016.

The Waves said the club was happy to move into hockey.

In a statement, the club said it was looking forward "to a long and successful future with this incredible code of sport and proud club”.

The partnership will start immediately with the club to be officially called The Waves Cities Hockey Club.

Other clubs at The Waves include The Waves Tigers (league), The Waves Eagles (Aussie rules), The Waves Bocce, The Waves Bowls Club, The Waves Cricket Club, The Waves Fishing Club, The Waves Golf, The Waves (football), The Waves Italian Choir, The Waves Netball Club, The Waves Falcons (Union), The Waves Softball Club and The Waves Swimming Club.