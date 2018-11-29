Cinnabar man caught with 68 cannabis plants, 35g of the drug

Coast hit by storm

A DAMAGING storm that produced winds of 117km/h on the Cooloola Coast yesterday afternoon was responsible for a power outage affecting more than 1200 Rainbow Beach homes.

A large trough drove damaging winds up to 67km/h through Rainbow Beach and Double Island Point, knocking down trees and damaging structures, a Bureau of Meteorology forecaster said.

High price for anger

A NEERDIE man paid a high price for his amateur debt collection attempt on October 29, Gympie Magistrates Court was told.

His attempt to collect a $100 debt cost him a total of $800 in fine and reparation - and he still did not get the $100 back.

Alan Keith Elijah Jones, 46, of Downsfield, pleaded guilty to wilful damage to a door as he sought to express his frustration.

Jones was ordered to pay $500 for the damage and fined $300.

Cinnabar drug crop

A CINNABAR man caught with 68 marijuana plants and 35g of the drug was fined $500, with no conviction recorded, when he appeared in Gympie Magistrates Court this week.

Douglas Arthur Browning, 65, pleaded guilty to producing and possessing marijuana on October 30, when he was raided by detectives from the Kingaroy Rural Crime Squad.

The court was told Browning had suffered serious back pain after "a life of extremely heavy lifting" and used the drug for pain relief.

He had difficulty with the effects of anti-inflammatories and prescription narcotics, the court was told.

Biting the hand...

A YOUNG Gympie man may have picked the wrong car on October 12, Gympie Magistrates Court was told this week.

Duty solicitor Chris Anderson declared a conflict of interest in the case of Matthew Johne correct Buchanan, 20.

Buchanan is charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle belonging to Mr Anderson's business partner, Brendan Cuddihy, whose firm provides much of the Gympie court's duty solicitor services.

Buchanan's case was adjourned to December 10.