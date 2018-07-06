Cinema at your request... Moncrieff's new model

COMMUNITY requests will form the basis of movies to be screened at the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre under a new operating model.

The Moncrieff Entertainment Centre has flicked the switch on its movie programming, with a new focus on community demand and interaction.

Council's Community and Cultural Services portfolio spokesperson Cr Judy Peters said with the new financial year came a new and exciting focus for the theatre.

"As of this week, cinema is being programmed by a newly developed Moncrieff Cinema Society which will work to program films based on community requests,” Cr Peters said.

"The aim is to make attending the cinema a more social experience. It'll bring cinema back to what it always was - a great social outing.”

The Moncrieff Cinema Society films will screen on a Friday evening and Sunday afternoon depending on availability. The Friday sessions will be special Cinema Society soiree nights with tickets including the availability of the bar and light nibbles. Member prices will be $10 and non-member prices will be $12. The Sunday afternoon sessions will not be catered with all tickets $10.

Membership replaces the previous Cinema Members card and at $5 includes a free movie and some candy treats.