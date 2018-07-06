Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Moncrieff Entertainment Centre.Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail
Moncrieff Entertainment Centre.Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail Mike Knott BUN110616CBD5
Entertainment

Cinema at your request... Moncrieff's new model

6th Jul 2018 6:24 PM

COMMUNITY requests will form the basis of movies to be screened at the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre under a new operating model.

The Moncrieff Entertainment Centre has flicked the switch on its movie programming, with a new focus on community demand and interaction.

Council's Community and Cultural Services portfolio spokesperson Cr Judy Peters said with the new financial year came a new and exciting focus for the theatre.

"As of this week, cinema is being programmed by a newly developed Moncrieff Cinema Society which will work to program films based on community requests,” Cr Peters said.

"The aim is to make attending the cinema a more social experience. It'll bring cinema back to what it always was - a great social outing.”

The Moncrieff Cinema Society films will screen on a Friday evening and Sunday afternoon depending on availability. The Friday sessions will be special Cinema Society soiree nights with tickets including the availability of the bar and light nibbles. Member prices will be $10 and non-member prices will be $12. The Sunday afternoon sessions will not be catered with all tickets $10.

Membership replaces the previous Cinema Members card and at $5 includes a free movie and some candy treats.

Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Corby Facebook post blows up

    Corby Facebook post blows up

    News NEWS of Schapelle Corby's visit to Bundaberg immediately hit a nerve with NewsMail readers.

    OPINION: Basketball brawlers need to be punished

    premium_icon OPINION: Basketball brawlers need to be punished

    Opinion Too much pushing and shoving in sport

    Local designers have got it in the bag

    premium_icon Local designers have got it in the bag

    Fashion & Beauty Colourful fashions on display

    Local Partners