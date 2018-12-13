Menu
Tahlia Woodlock with Cinders a kitten that was almost burnt to death in an oven by a tenant. Picture: Annette Dew
Pets & Animals

Kitten’s lucky escape from shocking cruelty

by Thomas Morgan
13th Dec 2018 2:03 AM
SHE might only be eight weeks old, but little kitten Cinders has survived enough trauma for nine lifetimes.

After having her teeth and claws removed and being thrown in a searing oven, Cinders was rescued from the situation by her owner in just the nick of time, and has since endured almost a month of intensive care to keep her from infection.

Toowong Family Vet nurse Tahlia Woodlock took her in after the ordeal, and said little Cinders seems to be living life to the fullest.

Ms Woodlock said Cinders required hours of care each day for weeks after the injuries due to the severe burns to the pads of her feet.

"It was taking an hour or so everyday to just gently clean the area, apply the cream, bandage that all up and doing that pretty much every day for the past three and a half weeks," she said.

While her ordeal was harrowing, Cinders has shown resilience and is now loving life with two other members of her litter.

"She's up and playing with her two little mates," Ms Woodlock said. "She's just beautiful, she is just the sweetest little thing. Everything she's overcome, to be such a nice cat, is a bit of a testament to her and to animals in general."

