Chute, $200,000+ truck up in flames

Truck fire at the Bundaberg Waste and Recycling Facility
Truck fire at the Bundaberg Waste and Recycling Facility Craig Warhurst
Ashley Clark
IF YOU heard a loud bang in West Bundaberg early this morning, you are not alone.

Social media users were quick to jump on local forums to ask about the "sound of a loud explosion" in the area.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services confirmed the big bang was from a truck fire at the Bundaberg Waste and Recycling Facility on University Dr.

QFES spokesman Ross Findlay said the truck caught fire under the garbage loading chute at the facility early this morning.

"We were called to the fire about 2.30am," he said.

"A council worker saw the blaze and by the time we got there, the truck was well involved."

 

Mr Findlay said the explosion heard by residents was the tyres of the truck "blowing out".

"It was definitely a loud bang," he said.

"It was made even louder because of where the truck was, it caused quite an echo."

Mr Findlay said two crews battled the blaze and the truck was completely destroyed.

The estimated value of the truck is more than $200,000.

 

Bundaberg News Mail
