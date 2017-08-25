Church Pharmacy designer remembered in new book

NEW BOOK : George Seymour with the book.

FORGOTTEN Bundaberg architect P.O.E. Hawkes will be remembered forever in a new book.

Hawkes was based in Bundaberg between 1910 and 1913 before moving to Kingaroy and then Maryborough.

His architectural creativity can be seen around the Bundaberg CBD including the Linden Clinic building, the Bundaberg Freemason's Hall and the Church Pharmacy building which was recently destroyed by fire.

Despite his architectural brilliance and the abundance of his interesting designs, Hawkes is largely forgotten and unknown.

MAJESTIC: The Bundaberg residence for Dr Egmondt Schmidt was built in 1912.

Deputy chairperson of the Queensland Heritage Council, George Seymour, wants to change this and has written a new book about Hawkes' life and his architectural legacy.

Mr Seymour said that Hawkes played a vitally important role in Bundaberg's growth and was very active in the community, serving on many committees.

"Hawkes worked in many places including Wagga Wagga, Perth, Launceston, Melbourne, Brisbane, Bundaberg and Kingaroy, and eventually settled in Maryborough, he was responsible for many landmark buildings across Central Queensland,” Mr Seymour said.

The Church Pharmacy was designed by P.O.E. Hawkes. Paul Donaldson BUN280117PHARM2

As well as designing residences, hotels, shops, offices, churches, halls and banks he also designed war memorials.

A number of his buildings are now recognised on the Queensland Heritage Register.

"Hawkes led an extraordinarily interesting life, designing structures large and small and he always sought to contribute to the community in any way he could,” Mr Seymour said.

The book will be launched at the Bundaberg Library on Tuesday 12 September at 10am.

The launch will include a presentation on the architectural legacy of Hawkes and copies of the book for sale.