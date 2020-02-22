Church bells ring out in city

BELL ringers from the UK have flown all the way to Bundaberg to ring The Peace Bells at Christ Church.

David Hird has been ringing bells for over 50 years and in that time he started ‘tower collecting’, ringing bells at over 6,500 churches across the world.

“This is what binds us, we go on tours to churches that have bells all around the world, in the UK there are 5000 of them,” Mr Hird said.

“You form social groups so ringing becomes apart of what you do socially as well.”

Mr Hird said there was a lot of skill that came with ringing bells.

“It has a mental challenge to it,” he said.

“It takes years to learn and perfect, it is very skilled work, you have to really know your pattern but it is good fun.”

David Kelly, another visitor from the UK, runs a charity called the Keltec Trust which acquires and recycles bells.

Mr Kelly said the trust acquires and rehomes bells in all different circumstances such as when a church closes and no longer has a need for the bells.

“The Keltec Trust donated the fourth bell, Faithfullness, to the Christ Church in Bundaberg,” Mr Kelly said.

Member of the Parish Council Russell Cobb in the bell tower.

“It was given to the trust by the Diocese of Chichester from a church called Hove near Brighton.

“While I am here I am visiting three potential projects and because I am a bell ringer it is nice to have a ring of the bells.

“I am able to visit nine of our projects that we have provided bells to.”

Member of the Parish Council Russell Cobb said it had been lovely to hear the bells be played by people so experienced.

“It has been such a delight to be able to share this and it spreads across the city, it is a treasure of Bundaberg and of the Parish,” Mr Cobb said.

“They have done some really lovely complex ringing.

“They did a Quater Peel which was about 45 minutes of continuous ringing involving complex patterns.”