Chrysanthemums for a worthy cause

COMMUNITY SPIRIT BLOSSOMS: Anthony Rehbein and Robert Campbell at the popup flower stall.

COMMUNITY SPIRIT BLOSSOMS: Anthony Rehbein and Robert Campbell at the popup flower stall.

COMMUNITY spirit has continued to blossom with local businesses rescuing an annual flower harvest, just in time for Mother’s Day.

Bundaberg residents have been purchasing chrysanthemums from the Endeavour Foundation’s farm every year for almost three decades.

FLOWER POWER: Anthony Rehbein and Robert Campbell at the popup flower stall.

But the foundation’s site manager Robert Campbell said COVID-19 and social distancing restrictions meant volunteers were unable to perform harvesting duties for the Mother’s Day tradition this year.

“Our number one priority is safety, which means we’re unable to have our wonderful volunteers and employees with disabilities participate in the harvest this year,” Mr Campbell said.

“Despite the challenges, our staff have said they want to do what they can to save the harvest and are working incredibly hard to pick and bunch the flowers in time for Mother’s Day.

“It’s such a shame our supported employees are unable to help harvest the crop they have nurtured for many months and see all their hard work come to fruition.”

CHRYSANTHEMUMS FOR A CAUSE: Robert Campbell from the Endeavour Foundation.

While the Endeavour Foundation are unable to personally sell their thousands of hand-picked and grown bunches of chrysanthemums, businesses like One Little Farm have ensured the harvest does not go to waste.

One Little Farm director Anthony Rehbein purchased 4000 bunches to resell from their Walker St pop-up shop, in the lead up to Mother’s Day.

“It was important that One Little Farm saw that this crop didn’t get wasted to the ground and we wanted to make sure that the tradition of mother’s day flowers can continue in Bundaberg,” Mr Rehbein said.

“There is nothing better than receiving a beautiful bunch of chrysanthemums and it’s important for mothers to be appreciated on that one special weekend or day of the year.

“We are delighted to support Endeavour Foundation in their time of need and get these beautiful blooms to our hardworking local mums.”

HAPPY TO HELP: Anthony Rehbein from One Little Farm.

Mr Rehbein said the business had adapted to ensure social distancing rules could still be followed at the pop-up shop location.

“It’s great that our pop-up shop is on a local farm, so that social distancing can be followed,” he said.

“There is ample land, allowing people to have a look at the flowers, buy some produce and stay within a safe distance.”

FULL BLOOM: Robert Campbell arranges the flower display at the One Little Farm pop-up shop.

Selling a variety of bright colours, from red, orange and yellow, to pink and purple, Mr Campbell said customers would be satisfied with the quality of the harvest.

“I’d like to thank all the businesses like One Little Farm, who have essentially saved our harvest this year,” he said.

“All the proceeds from our crop each year goes towards supporting people with a disability.”

The Endeavour Foundation successfully grew 7,000 bunches this year and hope to sell 6,000 for Mother’s Day.

Bunches are $16 each and can be purchased from the One Little Farm pop-up shop, at 371 FE Walker St, opposite the Dog Motel, on April 30 and May 1 and 7 to 10.

Other Bundaberg businesses stocking bunches in limited numbers include Chippindall’s, IGA Avoca, Moloney’s Friendly Grocer, Northside Produce Agency and IGA Express Northside.