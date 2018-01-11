Christsen Park to get more shade upon removal of old tree

FURTHER improvements will soon be underway at Christsen Park in Bargara with the installation of shade sails and the removal of a diseased tree which is posing safety concerns.

Bundaberg Regional Council Environment and Natural Resources spokesman Cr Bill Trevor said staff had been monitoring the health of a she-oak tree in the playground area.

"This she-oak has been on the radar of our parks and gardens staff for some time,” Cr Trevor said.

"We have been continually monitoring its health and undertaking the removal of certain limbs that had become unstable.

"Unfortunately, it has now declined to such a state that it is posing a safety risk if it remains.

Divisional representative Cr Greg Barnes said park users need not worry about the loss of shade to the playground area.

"We were hoping to be able to save the tree but unfortunately it is now beyond redemption,” Cr Barnes said.

"The good news is that shade sails will be installed over the playground area in response to community requests.”

The tree removal is expected to take place from January 15 with the erection of the shade sails to follow in coming months.