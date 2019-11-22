Christmas with cabaret Special interactive performance to bring in festive season

CABARET CHRISTMAS: H2o Restaurant and Bar manager Marcus Sorbello said he is excited to bring the first interactive performance of its kind to Bundaberg.

A POPULAR restaurant is celebrating the festive season in style, with a unique performance that is set to engage all patrons.

H2o Restaurant and Bar will showcase an event like no other, with a delicious three-course meal and interactive show.

Audience members will suggest Christmas themed concepts to improvisation artists from What’s The Score Christmas Cabaret, who will transform them into a variety of entertaining performances.

Guests will enjoy anything from an opera about Santa’s twin sister, a hip-hop battle between two Christmas puddings to a jazz number about elves in a rehabilitation unit.

H2o Restaurant and Bar manager Marcus Sorbello said the quirky event was the first of its kind to be showcased in Bundaberg.

“The audience gets to provide the core ingredients,” Mr Sorbello said.

“A setting, a musical style and the title of the show and songs.”

Audience members will also enjoy a complimentary drink on arrival and a three-course meal featuring options from the brand new restaurant menu, a winning combination that Mr Sorbello believes will be the perfect way to celebrate the festive season and approaching new year.

“We have an amazing outlook over the river and a fantastic new menu, so we thought why not put on a show to celebrate all these things and the amazing year that was 2019,” Mr Sorbello said.

“Not only will guests be treated to complementary wine on arrival and a three-course dinner, but diners will love getting involved to create a night and show that is unique to the people in the room.”

Mr Sorbello invites guests to enjoy pre-dinner drinks at the cocktail bar from 5pm and the performance will start at 6pm. The event will be held at H2o Restaurant and Bar at 7 Quay St on Saturday, December 14.

Tickets can be purchased from the reception at Burnett Riverside for $110, or online at https://bit.ly/2QFh00j.

