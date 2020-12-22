Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Christmas trees vandalised by ‘small-minded person’

by Bronwyn Farr
22nd Dec 2020 10:20 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

CHRISTMAS trees across the Tablelands have been vandalised by "people with too much time on their hands", Tablelands Regional Council acting mayor Kevin Cardew said.

"There has been vandalism of trees in various towns, and it is a cost to council and to the community," he said.

"It's disappointing that trees are put up for the benefit of the community and some small-minded person takes it all away from them."

Vandals have attacked Christmas trees in public spaces throughout the Tablelands.
Vandals have attacked Christmas trees in public spaces throughout the Tablelands.


Bree Hargraves from Tablelands Unite Facebook group put out a call for locals to redecorate trees and many community members were quick to respond, patching up the trees with new decorations.

Trees at Ravenshoe, Mt Garnet, Atherton, Dimbulah, Mareeba and Kuranda were victims of vandals.

Originally published as Christmas trees vandalised by 'small-minded person'

More Stories

christmas christmas tree vandals

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        That time in ‘94 when Bundy took the cake for complaining

        Premium Content That time in ‘94 when Bundy took the cake for complaining

        News Bundaberg residents were considered the state’s biggest whingers in 1994, but a government official said there was good reason for it.

        Vital service not grounded despite covid

        Premium Content Vital service not grounded despite covid

        News Despite the pandemic, the Royal Flying Doctor Service has seen minimal disruptions.

        Chinese trade friction could mean cheaper seafood for locals

        Premium Content Chinese trade friction could mean cheaper seafood for locals

        News SEAFOOD lovers are being reminded that enjoying their favourite dishes this...

        Man jailed after violent home invasion

        Premium Content Man jailed after violent home invasion

        News The court heard the man used a baseball bat to assault a person he knew.