Christmas plea months after baby dumped in bin

Police have issued another heartbreaking appeal to find the parents of a dead baby girl, months after her body was found at a recycling plant.

Police have issued another heartbreaking appeal to find the parents of a dead baby girl, months after her body was found at a recycling plant.

Police have made an urgent Christmas plea to find the mum of a newborn baby girl found dead at a recycling centre.

The baby was tragically discovered in a bin after being dumped there seven months ago, with the mother still nowhere to be found, The Sun reports.

The baby is believed to have been less than 48 hours old before she died and was found in Needham Market, two hours north of London.

Officers were called to the scene just after 3pm on May 14 to Sackers recycling centre on Ipswich Rd.

It's believed the baby was taken to Sackers on the same day within one of two garbage trucks, which picked up waste from 52 different locations.

As part of the probe, officers scoured more than 11,000 hours of CCTV footage and visited over 800 addresses.

Items were seized at the recycling centre but none of them proved helpful in the search for the baby's parents.

The baby was found at a recycling plant. Picture: Richard Ferguson/File photo

A post-mortem examination was held on May 19, with the initial findings needing more investigation.

"We are still investigating the tragic circumstances that led to this newborn baby girl being found," Detective Inspector Karl Nightingale said.

"Although it has been just over seven months since she was found, we want to reassure everyone that we are doing all we can; remaining determined and hopeful of identifying her parents.

"We know that Christmas can be an extremely difficult time for anyone who has been affected by the loss of a baby and we are continuing to urge her mother and father to come forward so they can gain the support they need.

"We are repeating our previous plea for anyone with information about the baby girl's death to come forward, however difficult this may be. This is information could be vital and may help us piece together the identity of this newborn baby."

UK residents were advised to go to the Suffolk Police website to report any information about the girl's parents.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and has been republished here with permission.

Originally published as Christmas plea months after baby found dead