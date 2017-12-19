Menu
Christmas plays on in Bundy

BETHLEHMEN LIVE: The 2016 Christmas event of the year in Bundaberg was so successful they will do it again this week.
Emma Reid
THERE'S something happening in the centre of Bundaberg and it's bigger than expected.

With shepherds and lambs greeting people at the gates, Bethleham Live, Bundaberg's biggest Christmas event has kicked off and is running until Friday.

Event co-ordinator Lisa Hardie said the free event, in its second year, was on each night this week.

Pre-entertainment starts at 4pm, with hopes to give the community something special this Christmas.

Mrs Hardie said they were expecting 10,000 people after last year's l inaugural event saw about 6000 people walk through the gates.

"It will be different from last year,” she said.

"A lot bigger - the city of Bethlehem has grown by more than half.”

Along with the stalls, there will be a youth hub for the teenagers, rides and a petting zoo.

But the highlight of the event, Mrs Hardie said, would be the performances.

"We have the Bethlehem play which will be shown every half hour,” she said.

"Really, there is something for everyone - even a photobooth.”

Mrs Hardie said organisers, Scripture Union Queensland and the Combined Churches of Bundaberg, realised Christmas was a difficult time for some people.

"We open the gates for everyone to come through and enjoy the festive season together.”

For more details, go to www.bethlehemlive.com.au.

