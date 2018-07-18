Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lindy Yvonne Williams pleaded not guilty to murdering Mr Gerbic, a Sunshine Coast businessman.
Lindy Yvonne Williams pleaded not guilty to murdering Mr Gerbic, a Sunshine Coast businessman. Contributed
News

Christmas message sent to son from dead father's email

John Weekes
by
18th Jul 2018 5:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SON got a "Merry Christmas” message from somebody using his dad's email account months after his father's death.

Simon Gerbic's father George was last seen alive in September 2013.

The Tanawha man's torso was found in a grass fire near Gympie later that month, his remains identified 10 months later.

His partner Lindy Yvonne Wiliams has pleaded not guilty to murder, but guilty to interfering with a corpse.

On Wednesday, the son told Brisbane Supreme Court he and his father had a good relationship.

Both were involved with Coolum Football Club, where George was president.

The court heard that after Mr Gerbic was last seen alive, emails were sent from his account.

On September 6, an email from the Coolum FC president's account to brothers Simon and Justin Gerbic stated: "I am in bed today”.

One email ostensibly from the father described him feeling "stress” about Coolum FC, and needing a break.

An email referred to a holiday George Gerbic and Ms Williams were supposedly having.

"We're having a great trip.”

Months after Ms Williams disposed of her partner's remains, the emails continued.

"Merry Christmas...we're all having a great time...thinking of you” said one sent to Simon at Christmas.

And in January, the son got an email wishing him happy birthday.

The son told jurors some emails had poor punctuation, unlike his father's style.

Earlier, jurors heard police claimed texts were sent from Mr Gerbic's phone after he was dead.

Ms Williams initially denied knowledge of that, but then told police "it sounds like” she might've sent the texts.

Mr Gerbic's ex-wife Cheryl Aiken also gave evidence on Wednesday.

She downplayed her past allegations of him being violent during their relationship.

The court heard Ms Aiken once told an acquaintance: "If people knew the hell I went through, he would be in prison”.

But on Wednesday Ms Aiken told the court: "I tend to exaggerate. That's the sort of person I am.”

She said he had affairs during their marriage.

"At the time I was breastfeeding, George was in bed with a Swedish model.”

The trial continues. -NewsRegional with additional reporting from AAP

cedar pocket road coolum football club george gerbic gympie-crime gympie-police interfering with corpse murder trial scd court tanawha
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    9-storey no-go zone: Planners share bombshell recommendation

    premium_icon 9-storey no-go zone: Planners share bombshell recommendation

    Council News COUNCIL planners have confirmed a nine-storey development proposed for the Bargara Esplanade is out of character and incompatible with the surrounding area.

    • 18th Jul 2018 5:00 PM
    'MUFFLED VOICES': Council can't listen to people's fears

    premium_icon 'MUFFLED VOICES': Council can't listen to people's fears

    Council News 'Council cannot lawfully consider the letters received'

    • 18th Jul 2018 5:12 PM
    Welfare card defended after damning audit

    premium_icon Welfare card defended after damning audit

    Politics There are doubts about whether the card actually helps people

    Emotional tribute to 24-year-old crash victim

    premium_icon Emotional tribute to 24-year-old crash victim

    News Described as one of a kind, Ms Herbert will be farewelled on Friday

    Local Partners