Peter MacSween is organising a free lunch for lonely people over Christmas.
Community

Christmas lunch for lonely

Rhylea Millar
12th Dec 2019 5:00 AM
CHRISTMAS is the most magical time of the year and while presents, parades and puddings add to the charm, spending the day with others is what really matters.

But for some members of our tight-knit community, Christmas day is a sad and lonely time, which is why the Bundaberg Church of Christ is holding a special lunch where everyone is welcome.

Church member Peter MacSween suggested the idea of a luncheon, which has been held every Christmas, for the last five years.

“Many years ago, I found myself alone on Christmas day and I experienced loneliness for the first time in my life and that feeling started to eat away at me,” Mr MacSween said.

“It’s only when you experience something yourself that you have the heart to help others, because while you might have compassion, you can’t understand what they’re suffering or empathise, until you have walked in their shoes.” The three-course meal features seafood cocktails, salad and pavlova or pudding and up to 200 people attend each year, with everyone welcome.

“We get a great joy seeing happy people and taking them out of lonely environments, which is the real meaning of Christmas,” Mr MacSween said.

“Loneliness doesn’t have any bounds … you can be 10 or 93-years-old or be in a married couple and still feel the pains of loneliness and we know there are a lot of people living on the streets too … all we ask is for people to RSVP.”

Lunch is served at the Bundaberg Church of Christ Youth Hall on the corner of Twyford St and Dittmann Rd, from midday.

RSVP before December 18, by phoning 4152 3326.

Bundaberg News Mail

