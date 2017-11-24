Christmas lights can be a festive season fire risk

RACQ are warning about dangers associated with Christmas lights.

WITH Christmas fast approaching, the RACQ is warning Bundaberg residents of potential fire risks from lights and decorations.

RACQ spokeswoman Kirsty Clinton said aged, faulty or incorrectly installed lights and electronic decorations posed a serious safety threat to families if safety checks were not done each year.

"RACQ research shows 48 per cent of home fires experienced by respondents were caused by electrical faults, so it's important people are vigilant as they begin to decorate their homes for Christmas,” Ms Clinton said.

"There are some simple safety checks people should be doing each year to protect their home from potential fire.

"When setting up fairy lights and other electrical decorations, never overload power boards by piggy-backing double adaptors - only one item per socket should be used.”

She said it was also important to check cords and plugs, which can be damaged after years of use and storage.