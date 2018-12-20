Six ways you can give back to the community this Christmas

If you want to get into the true spirit of Christmas and do something to help others, here are six ways you can give back to the Far North community.

CHRISTMAS is a time for giving - but if you want to give more than just material presents and truly deliver back to the Far North community over the festive season, here's five meaningful ways to help out.

SIX WAYS YOU CAN HELP OTHERS THESE HOLIDAYS

A GoFundMe page has been established for eight-year-old Tablelands boy Joey Donald, pictured at Townsville Hospital with his family by his side - brother Billy, mother Sarah, Jackson the Assistance Dog, and father Michael.

1. SUPPORT JOEY DONALD'S FAMILY

Eight-year-old Yungaburra boy Joey Donald has been diagnosed with severe brain damage after falling from a horse in November.

He also suffered multiple skull fractures, a broken nose, collapsed lungs, a broken elbow, a ruptured liver, and third degree abrasions on his back in the accident, during which he was dragged by the horse.

Little Joey is now in hospital in Townsville surrounded by his family, but is due to be transferred to Brisbane in January for further treatment and care.

A GoFundMe page has been established to support Joey and his family in their time of need.

So far, it has raised more than $40,000, but every bit helps.

You can donate to help Joey Donald's family here.

St Vincent de Paul executive officer David Monaghan with a Christmas hamper ready for the Adopt a Family campaign. PICTURE: STEWART MCLEAN

2. BRIGHTEN A LOCAL FAMILY'S CHRISTMAS

The Cairns Post's Adopt a Family for Christmas campaign has one goal - to help brighten the lives of local families who are doing it tough.

Helping is simple - all you need to do is source gifts, hampers or food to donate to a family in need.

The charities who are involved are listed below, just contact the organisation of your choice to find out more.

CHARITIES

Centacare: 4044 0130

Access Community housing: 4031 6702

YETI (Youth Empowered Towards Independence): 4051 4927

Mission Australia: 4031 6702

St Vincent de Paul: 4033 8305

IFYS foster care: 4032 9000

Maddison Spyve, 18 and her mother Tammy. A fundraiser has been launched to help Tammy, who was seriously injured in a Bruce Highway crash at Feluga that killed Maddison.

3. SUPPORT CRASH VICTIM'S MOTHER

The close-knit community of Bingil Bay has started a fundraiser to help the heartbroken mother of a crash victim who was killed in an accident on the Bruce Highway at Feluga last week.

Maddison Spyve, 18, was a talented musician who had only just graduated from Tully State High School.

Her mother Tammy Spyve, who was travelling with her daughter at the time of the crash, remains in Cairns Base Hospital recovering from serious injuries while grieving Maddison's loss.

A GoFundMe page set up by community members has already raised $4190.

You can show your support by visiting the page and donating here.

Two families are hosting a lunch for seniors on Christmas Day.

4. MERRY SOULS AND WARM HEARTS CHRISTMAS LUNCH

Two families have joined forces to host a lovely Christmas lunch for seniors.

This is the second year in a row the Scott and Schmitt families will put on the Merry Souls and Warm Hearts Christmas Lunch, which will be held at the Cairns Brass Hall on Christmas Day from 11.30am-2.30pm.

They will provide transport for attendees to and from their homes, lots of delicious food, entertainment and a few extra surprises.

The Scotts and Schmitts are inviting seniors to register their interest and are also looking for volunteers and sponsors to lend a hand on the big day.

You can also donate gifts for the seniors, including gift baskets with non-perishable food or toiletries, small gifts wrapped in pink or blue paper to signal whether they're best for men or women, or gift vouchers.

If you would like to attend or get involved, call Rob Scott on 0400 927 089.

Mrs Claus (Rachel Bradley) with Mayor Bob Manning dressed as Santa. PICTURE: ANNA ROGERS

5. MAYOR'S CHRISTMAS CHEER APPEAL

It's not too late to donate to the 2018 Mayor's Christmas Cheer Appeal.

The annual appeal raises funds to buy food hampers for local families and older members of the community.

Instead of food or toys, you can donate money directly via the Cairns Regional Council website or in person at a council's customer service office.

Donations received after January 1 will go toward next year's appeal target

YAPS kennel assistant Amara Sansoni with a puppy at the shelter. PICTURE: JUSTIN BRIERTY

6. FOSTER A DOG

Dogs need love at Christmas too and the staff at the Young Animal Protection Society need a helping hand.

YAPS is looking for people to foster homeless adult dogs from December 23 for 10 days.

If you would like to help show these good boys and girls some holiday cheer, email pets@yaps.org.au to receive a foster application form.

A secure fence is required and a property inspection will be done before you can foster a dog.