CHRISTMAS FORECAST: Cool change in time for Santa?

A cool change could grace the region on Christmas Day.

The region may be in for a cool treat come Christmas Day.

While the initial forecast may change, currently Bundaberg’s Christmas Day temperature forecast is between 20 and 26 degrees, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

There is also chance of a possible shower.

BoM duty forecaster Ricus Lombard said going from temperatures about 4 degrees above average on Wednesday (32 degrees) to about 4 degrees below average on Friday would be a quite noticeable change.

Mr Lombard said a south, south-easterly change and cloud cover were contributing to the temperature drop.

According to the bureau’s records, last year the maximum temperature for Christmas Day in Bundaberg was 32.4 degrees and the minimum was 23.6 degrees.

