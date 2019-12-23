Christmas falls of 200mm predicted for southeast

ONLINE weather forecaster South Brisbane Storms is predicting parts of southeast Queensland to receive more than 200mm of rain over the Christmas period.

The group is predicting the heaviest falls to occur over the Sunshine Coast and Wide Bay regions, while it is forecasting Brisbane to receive more than 100mm.

South Brisbane Storms predicts the rain to start tomorrow and extend into Christmas Day.

"Shhh … don't tell the kids just yet, but I think the man in red himself might be bringing an upper trough to parts of QLD on Christmas Eve which will result in what's looking like a pretty wet Christmas Day between about Rockhampton to Northeast NSW," South Brisbane Storms announced on its Facebook page.

The Bureau of Meteorology has also predicted rain for Christmas Day, however it expects the amounts to be far less, with Brisbane to be the wettest with 45mm forecast.

However, that is reliant on severe storms combined with widespread showers.

BOM says there is an 80% chance of rain on Christmas Eve and 90% on Christmas Day.

"We'll cop most of the activity in the morning, with lingering showers into the afternoon", forecaster Jess Gardner said.

"On Boxing Day, the focus will shift north, towards the Wide Bay," she said.

Ms Gardner said the rain would be confined to the Queensland's coastal regions with only scattered showers forecast for anywhere west of the Darling Downs.