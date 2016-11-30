Christmas events in Bundy - we have you covered

TIRED of listening to the melodious Christmas tones of Michael Buble and Mariah?
Here is a list of the festive events that are happening in Bundaberg from tomorrow, starting with the Pageant of Lights.
And stay tuned for a comprehensive Christmas lights map, which our little elves are putting together.
December 1
Pageant of Lights
WHEN: 6-9pm
WHERE: Bourbong St and Buss Park
COST: Free
KICKING off this year's festivities is the annual Pageant of Lights, hosted by the Bundaberg Regional Council. The CBD will be transformed into the North Pole, minus the snow, as Bourbong St becomes awash with lights and the parade takes over the streets. Entertainment this year includes performances by TNT Dance Studio, Pilotlight Productions, Orpheus Singers, Bundaberg Vocal Academy, Kolan South Corps of Drums and Be Amazed Entertainment. There will also be stalls and the lighting of the Christmas tree.
December 3
Moore Park Beach Carols by Candlelight
WHEN: 5.30-8pm
WHERE: Moore Park Beach Community Hall
COST: Free
BRING the kids along to the community hall for carols night, where not knowing the words won't be a problem. The words will be projected on to a big screen for all to enjoy and sing along to. There will also be a sausage sizzle and steak burgers available.
December 4
Bundaberg Variety Santa Fun Run
WHEN: 6.45am
WHERE: Start at Alexandra Park, Quay St
COST: Adults 30, children $20, Family (two adults and two children) $70
THIS one is for everyone. Dressed in Santa suits, which is included in the cost, participants start the fun run in Alexandra Park, taking in the parklands and river over a 4km course. It is not a timed event, with the top fundraisers recognised at the finish over some refreshments. To register or for more details go to www.varietysantafunrunqld.com.au.
December 6
Christmas Carols in Bargara
WHEN: 7-9pm
WHERE: Uniting Church, Crn Hughes Rd and Blain St
COST: Free
WAVE your glow sticks around like you just don't care at the Christmas Carols in Bargara. This spectacular will feature members of the Male Voice Choir and the Ecumenical Choral Group as well as a special children's segment. There will be supper afterwards for all the jolly carollers.
December 7
Childers Community Christmas Luncheon
WHEN: 10.30am
WHERE: Isis Club
COST: $16, RSVP by December 1
GET your Christmas food fix at the Childers Community Luncheon, where diners will be treated to chicken or beef with roast vegetables before finishing off with a plum pudding with brandy custard or pavlova. There will also be a cent sale from 11am.
December 9
Carols by Candlelight
WHEN: 5.30pm
WHERE: Bundaberg Recreational Precinct, University Drive, Bundaberg
COST: Free
SHAKE those sleigh bells, this year's Carols by Candlelight is packing a wallop with performer Silvie Paladino headlining the event. She will be supported by excellent local performers including Sue Ellen Cusack-Greensill, Rebecca and Stella Hutchins, Phoebe Jay, The Impact Community Choir, Jason Willoughby and The Christmas Big Band. There will also be food, novelty stalls and kids' rides. This is one you won't want to miss.
December 10
Men of League Christmas at the Races
WHEN: 11-5pm
WHERE: Bundaberg Racecourse, Maynard St
COST: Varies
DRESS in your festive best and head the the track for the Men of League Christmas at the Races. There will be five local races and you have the option of an all-inclusive entry which includes clubhouse seating, finger food and two drink tickets for $65. Alternatively, buy yourself and friend entry to a marquee for $45, which includes finger food. Money from the sale of the marquee tickets will go towards the Men of League Foundation, caring for men, women and children of the local rugby league community.
December 11
Hot Gospel Christmas
WHEN: 2-4.3pm
WHERE: Isis Club, Churchill St
COST: $10
WARM up your vocal chords as Pilotlight Productions presents Hot Gospel Christmas at the Isis Club in Childers. Guests will be treated to an afternoon of modern gospel and popular Christmas songs. So get your friends and book a table.
December 12
Love the Coopers
WHEN: 10am
WHERE: Moncrieff Entertainment Centre
COST: Free
THERE'S nothing quite like a good Christmas movie and this year the Moncrieff is screening Love the Coopers, starring John Goodman, Diane Keaton and Alan Arkin. This is a free community screening and a great way to bring in the festive cheer.
December 17
Carols by Candlelight Bargara
WHEN: 5.30pm
WHERE: 596 Windemere Rd
COST: Free
LOCAL artists Sue Ellen Cusack-Greensill will be performing at this carols event, hosted by the Coral Coast Christian Church. Families are encouraged to bring a blanket and enjoy the outdoor event where there will be entertainment, interactive community singalong, re-enactment of nativity scene, good and drink stalls, donkey and camel rides, a jumping castle and gift stalls. There really be something for everyone here.
December 20
Bethlehem Live
WHEN: December 20, 21, 22 and 23; 5.30-8.30pm
WHERE: Bundaberg Central State School, Barolin and Crofton Sts
COST: Free
EVER wondered what Bethlehem looked like all those years ago? Well here's your chance with Bethlehem Live, hosted by SU Qld and the Combined Churches of Bundaberg. Take a historical walk through the marketplace of Bethlehem and then partake in the live entertainment, food and drink stalls and children's activities including camel and donkey rides. There will also be animals to pat and feed.