Christmas events in Bundy - we have you covered

VARIETY SANTA FUN RUN: Josh Freeman and Jono Cormack are encouraging Bundaberg residents to join the jolliest fun run in the world.

TIRED of listening to the melodious Christmas tones of Michael Buble and Mariah?

Here is a list of the festive events that are happening in Bundaberg from tomorrow, starting with the Pageant of Lights.

And stay tuned for a comprehensive Christmas lights map, which our little elves are putting together.

BEACH XMAS: Niina Lahti, Alex Stevens, Louise Fox and Danny Saudella at Bargara enjoying Christmas Day in the sun. Photo: Max Fleet / NewsMail Max Fleet BUN251215BEA8

December 1

Pageant of Lights

WHEN: 6-9pm

WHERE: Bourbong St and Buss Park

COST: Free

KICKING off this year's festivities is the annual Pageant of Lights, hosted by the Bundaberg Regional Council. The CBD will be transformed into the North Pole, minus the snow, as Bourbong St becomes awash with lights and the parade takes over the streets. Entertainment this year includes performances by TNT Dance Studio, Pilotlight Productions, Orpheus Singers, Bundaberg Vocal Academy, Kolan South Corps of Drums and Be Amazed Entertainment. There will also be stalls and the lighting of the Christmas tree.

December 3

Moore Park Beach Carols by Candlelight

WHEN: 5.30-8pm

WHERE: Moore Park Beach Community Hall

COST: Free

BRING the kids along to the community hall for carols night, where not knowing the words won't be a problem. The words will be projected on to a big screen for all to enjoy and sing along to. There will also be a sausage sizzle and steak burgers available.

December 4

Bundaberg Variety Santa Fun Run

WHEN: 6.45am

WHERE: Start at Alexandra Park, Quay St

COST: Adults 30, children $20, Family (two adults and two children) $70

THIS one is for everyone. Dressed in Santa suits, which is included in the cost, participants start the fun run in Alexandra Park, taking in the parklands and river over a 4km course. It is not a timed event, with the top fundraisers recognised at the finish over some refreshments. To register or for more details go to www.varietysantafunrunqld.com.au.

December 6

Christmas Carols in Bargara

WHEN: 7-9pm

WHERE: Uniting Church, Crn Hughes Rd and Blain St

COST: Free

WAVE your glow sticks around like you just don't care at the Christmas Carols in Bargara. This spectacular will feature members of the Male Voice Choir and the Ecumenical Choral Group as well as a special children's segment. There will be supper afterwards for all the jolly carollers.

Christmas Lights 2015. Photo contributed Contributed

December 7

Childers Community Christmas Luncheon

WHEN: 10.30am

WHERE: Isis Club

COST: $16, RSVP by December 1

GET your Christmas food fix at the Childers Community Luncheon, where diners will be treated to chicken or beef with roast vegetables before finishing off with a plum pudding with brandy custard or pavlova. There will also be a cent sale from 11am.

December 9

Carols by Candlelight

WHEN: 5.30pm

WHERE: Bundaberg Recreational Precinct, University Drive, Bundaberg

COST: Free

SHAKE those sleigh bells, this year's Carols by Candlelight is packing a wallop with performer Silvie Paladino headlining the event. She will be supported by excellent local performers including Sue Ellen Cusack-Greensill, Rebecca and Stella Hutchins, Phoebe Jay, The Impact Community Choir, Jason Willoughby and The Christmas Big Band. There will also be food, novelty stalls and kids' rides. This is one you won't want to miss.

December 10

Men of League Christmas at the Races

WHEN: 11-5pm

WHERE: Bundaberg Racecourse, Maynard St

COST: Varies

DRESS in your festive best and head the the track for the Men of League Christmas at the Races. There will be five local races and you have the option of an all-inclusive entry which includes clubhouse seating, finger food and two drink tickets for $65. Alternatively, buy yourself and friend entry to a marquee for $45, which includes finger food. Money from the sale of the marquee tickets will go towards the Men of League Foundation, caring for men, women and children of the local rugby league community.

December 11

Hot Gospel Christmas

WHEN: 2-4.3pm

WHERE: Isis Club, Churchill St

COST: $10

WARM up your vocal chords as Pilotlight Productions presents Hot Gospel Christmas at the Isis Club in Childers. Guests will be treated to an afternoon of modern gospel and popular Christmas songs. So get your friends and book a table.

December 12

Love the Coopers

WHEN: 10am

WHERE: Moncrieff Entertainment Centre

COST: Free

THERE'S nothing quite like a good Christmas movie and this year the Moncrieff is screening Love the Coopers, starring John Goodman, Diane Keaton and Alan Arkin. This is a free community screening and a great way to bring in the festive cheer.

Ellena Harp and Gillian Hood enjoy Christmas carols. Chris Ison ROK201215ccarols11

December 17

Carols by Candlelight Bargara

WHEN: 5.30pm

WHERE: 596 Windemere Rd

COST: Free

LOCAL artists Sue Ellen Cusack-Greensill will be performing at this carols event, hosted by the Coral Coast Christian Church. Families are encouraged to bring a blanket and enjoy the outdoor event where there will be entertainment, interactive community singalong, re-enactment of nativity scene, good and drink stalls, donkey and camel rides, a jumping castle and gift stalls. There really be something for everyone here.

December 20

Bethlehem Live

WHEN: December 20, 21, 22 and 23; 5.30-8.30pm

WHERE: Bundaberg Central State School, Barolin and Crofton Sts

COST: Free

EVER wondered what Bethlehem looked like all those years ago? Well here's your chance with Bethlehem Live, hosted by SU Qld and the Combined Churches of Bundaberg. Take a historical walk through the marketplace of Bethlehem and then partake in the live entertainment, food and drink stalls and children's activities including camel and donkey rides. There will also be animals to pat and feed.